Watch: Deion Sanders' Emotional with Sons; Having Fun with Team at Breakfast Before Southern Game

Deion Sanders' energy and laughter has been missing in the Jackson State locker room since his hospitalization - but has fun this morning at breakfast with coaches and team.

Jackson State missed head coach Deion Sanders' energy and laughter. This morning Sanders posted a video of him teasing his offensive lineman at breakfast before the team confronts Southern in Baton Rouge at Mumford Stadium.

Since his hospitalization, his visible passion and leadership have been missing from the Jackson State sidelines and locker room.

Upon his return, Coach Prime's sons Shilo and Shedeur Sanders has an emotional moment with their father in his Jackson State office. Sanders gave Shilo and Shedeur a glimpse of his surgically repaired foot and the results.

Sanders told the young men, "Anytime y'all think about giving up anything, y'all think about this," and unwrapped the bandages. "I fought through all of this for y'all," Sanders said. The two appeared astonished by the visual of their father's foot.

The two Sanders siblings held his hands in an inspirational and touching moment of vulnerability.

JSU NEEDS A WIN OVER SOUTHERN

It's not clear if Sanders will attend the SWAC tilt at Mumford Stadium to watch his team and Southern University (4-5, 3-3 SWAC). The match is crucial for the Jackson State (8-1, 6-0 SWAC) squad. With a win, they will be a step closer to clinching the SWAC Eastern Division title and moving onto the 2021 SWAC Football Championship game against possibly Prairie View A&M (7-1, 6-0 SWAC) or Alcorn State (5-4, 4-2 SWAC).

If the Tigers lose to the Jaguars, Sanders' team can still claim a championship game spot when they host Alcorn on Nov. 20.

On Saturday afternoon, Prairie View has a critical game of their own to secure the SWAC Western berth to the championship battle with a win over Alcorn State.

Jackson State is in the driver's seat and calls their shots by beating an "up and down" Southern team.