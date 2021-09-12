Shedeur Sanders is 'THE REAL DEAL' - Period!

The freshman quarterback at Jackson State will keep media and fans talking in the SWAC the next couple of years.

He is as advertised by his legendary father!

It may be too early to anoint and crown him as a great HBCU quarterback in the same vein a Doug Williams or Steve McNair, but we are witnessing a promising talent in quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Watch his patience, throws, and accuracy - Sanders is proving to be the dangerous weapon against all opponents today and in the future.

Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) throws a pass in the Southern Heritage Classic between Tennessee State University and Jackson State University at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Hpt Southern Heritage Classic 18; Credit:© Henry Taylor / Commercial-Appeal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

I watched a few collegiate games in my day, but this freshman signal-caller is making passes most Division One junior and senior quarterbacks I watched today couldn't make.

Sanders tossed three touchdowns in his second start over an excellent defensive unit in Tennessee State. He will continue to mature in his passing repertoire. Jay Walker, the ESPN analyst, was an outstanding HBCU product from Howard University as a quarterback. He noted how Sanders already has the arm strength to make power throws down and across the field - but wait as he evolves into the position.

Deion Sanders had Shedeur spend time with seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady during the offseason, which was priceless for the young QB.

Sanders was 30-of-40 (70%) for 362 yards, three touchdowns, and a 175.8 QBR for the young quarterback on the day in the Southern Heritage Classic. Jackson State won, 38-16 over Tennessee State.

The talent is there.

Without a doubt, Shedeur Sanders will grow into an elite NFL prospect. Shedeur is the "Real Deal."