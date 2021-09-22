September 22, 2021
SWAC Star Players for Week 3

SWAC Football weekly players' honors for Week 3 of the 2021 regular season.
Author:
Publish date:

SWAC Football weekly players' honors for Week 3 of the 2021 regular season.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference has named Alabama A&M’s Gary Quarles, Florida A&M’s Markquese Bell, Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s Jose Sanchez, and Prairie View A&M’s Jawon Pass its SWAC Football Players of the Week for their outstanding performances during games played this past week of competition.

Gary Quarles - Running Back - Alabama A&M

Offensive

Quarles delivered a clutch performance on national television as he played a key role in Alabama A&M’s 30-27 SWAC opening victory over Bethune-Cookman. He carried the ball 27 times for 101 yards and also made an impact as a receiver. He caught three passes for 46 yards and helped keep the defense guessing in the Bulldogs first conference game of their title defense. 

FAMU safety Markquese Bell (5) celebrates a sack during the Orange Blossom Classic between Florida A&M University and Jackson State University at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. Orange Blossom Classic 090521 Ts 877

Defensive

Bell set a new career-high of 15 tackles while also recording a sack and forcing a fumble during Florida A&M’s game versus South Florida on Saturday. For his outstanding efforts he was also named the Reese's Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week. 

Jose Sanchez

Specialist

Sanchez helped keep Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the game this past Saturday with his stellar play on special teams. He punted the ball a total of five times for 214 yards while also averaging 42.8 yards per punt. Sanchez had a long punt of 62 yards and had two punts of fifty or more yards. He also placed two punts inside the twenty-yard line.

 

J. Pass, Prairie View A&M Quarterback

Newcomer

During the Prairie View A&M Panthers 37-27 win over HBU Pass threw for 365 yards going 24-of-35 while leading the team to a season high of 529 total yards. He threw two touchdowns during the game and was a key contributor for the Panthers offensively also tallying 33 yards rushing while averaging 3.7 yards per carry.

