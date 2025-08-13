SWAC Promotes Andrew Roberts To Associate Commissioner
The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has announced the promotion of Andrew Roberts to the title of Associate Commissioner for External Relations and Strategic Partnerships.
Roberts joined the Southwestern Athletic Conference staff as Assistant Commissioner for Media Relations in January of 2019 and was promoted to the title of Associate Commissioner for Media Relations in 2022.
“Mr. Roberts is a valued member of the staff here at the Southwestern Athletic Conference,” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland. “We look forward to the continued progress and growth in the areas in which he oversees.”
In his new role within the Conference Office Roberts serves as the primary point of contact for league external relations, promotions, strategic partnerships, marketing, corporate sponsorship deliverables, media relations, event broadcast, and digital/social media.
Roberts arrived to the Conference Office after previous stints working with the Texas Southern, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, and Prairie View A&M athletics departments.
Roberts was honored as the 2024 Charles "Chuck" Prophet Wagon Master Award recipient for his exemplary years of service to the Southwestern Athletic Conference. That same year he was also named the 2024 HBCU Sports Conference Media Relations Director of the Year.
In 2025 Roberts was named the HBCU Sports Conference Media Relations Director of the Year for the second consecutive year.
Aside from his role in the league office Roberts has also assisted the NCAA with its championship events having previously served as a media coordinator (2016 NCAA Final Four) and a media press conference moderator (2021 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament).
In addition, Roberts participates in annual NCAA workshops and meetings throughout the year while serving as the league's primary point of contact for the NCAA's Media Coordination Staff.
Roberts began his career in athletics with the Prairie View A&M University Athletics department in 2003 serving in variety of roles including student assistant, graduate assistant, and Assistant Sports Information Director. He completed his undergraduate degree in communications and marketing, while earning his masters in counseling.
