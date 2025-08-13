HBCU Legends

SWAC Promotes Andrew Roberts To Associate Commissioner

Roberts will expand his role to include league external relations, promotions, strategic partnerships. and more.

Kyle T. Mosley

Andrew Roberts - Promoted To Associate Commissioner
Andrew Roberts - Promoted To Associate Commissioner / SWAC
In this story:

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has announced the promotion of Andrew Roberts to the title of Associate Commissioner for External Relations and Strategic Partnerships.

Roberts joined the Southwestern Athletic Conference staff as Assistant Commissioner for Media Relations in January of 2019 and was promoted to the title of Associate Commissioner for Media Relations in 2022.

“Mr. Roberts is a valued member of the staff here at the Southwestern Athletic Conference,” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland. “We look forward to the continued progress and growth in the areas in which he oversees.”

In his new role within the Conference Office Roberts serves as the primary point of contact for league external relations, promotions, strategic partnerships, marketing, corporate sponsorship deliverables, media relations, event broadcast, and digital/social media.

Roberts arrived to the Conference Office after previous stints working with the Texas Southern, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, and Prairie View A&M athletics departments.

Roberts was honored as the 2024 Charles "Chuck" Prophet Wagon Master Award recipient for his exemplary years of service to the Southwestern Athletic Conference. That same year he was also named the 2024 HBCU Sports Conference Media Relations Director of the Year.

In 2025 Roberts was named the HBCU Sports Conference Media Relations Director of the Year for the second consecutive year.

Aside from his role in the league office Roberts has also assisted the NCAA with its championship events having previously served as a media coordinator (2016 NCAA Final Four) and a media press conference moderator (2021 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament).

In addition, Roberts participates in annual NCAA workshops and meetings throughout the year while serving as the league's primary point of contact for the NCAA's Media Coordination Staff.

Roberts began his career in athletics with the Prairie View A&M University Athletics department in 2003 serving in variety of roles including student assistant, graduate assistant, and Assistant Sports Information Director. He completed his undergraduate degree in communications and marketing, while earning his masters in counseling.

About the SWAC
The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) is considered one of the premier HBCU conferences in the country and currently ranks among the elite in the nation in terms of HBCU alumni playing with professional sports teams.

Current championship competition offered by the league includes competition for men in Baseball, Basketball, Cross Country, Football, Golf, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field and Tennis.

Women’s competition is offered in the sports of Basketball, Bowling, Cross Country, Golf, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field, Soccer, Softball, Tennis and Volleyball.

SWAC NEWS

feed

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/SWAC