Danesha Adams Named Head Soccer Coach At Texas Southern
Texas Southern University has named Danesha Adams as the sixth women's soccer head coach in program history.
"We're thrilled to welcome Coach Adams to the Tiger Family," Assistant Athletic Director Kimberly Evans said. "She's a dynamic individual and very accomplished as both a player and a leader, which will undoubtedly energize our student-athletes. We're confident she'll elevate our program, continue building a championship culture, and empower our student-athletes to thrive both on the soccer field and in life pursuits."
Adams joins Texas Southern after spending the past five seasons at the University of Pacific, including the past four as co-head coach. Named co-head coach in July of 2021 after one season as an assistant, Adams quickly made her mark as she was named the West Coach Conference Coach of the Year following the 2021 fall campaign as the Tigers posted their best record in 12 years while also recording nine shutouts and coaching the WCC Goalkeeper of the Year.
During her four years as co-head coach, Adams had nine student-athletes receive All-WCC honors while 43 student-athletes received all-academic team honors.
The program also ranked academically high, achieving a program-best 3.68 GPA, as one of four sports on campus to post a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher. Prior to joining Pacific, Adams was an assistant at the University of Houston for the 2017 and 2018 seasons, sparking major improvements on the offensive side of the ball with 29 goals scored in both the 2017 and 2018 seasons. Following the 2017 season, two forwards earned All-AAC honors.
As a recruiting coordinator, Adams created strong relationships both domestically and internationally. Adams went to Houston after coaching the 2016 season at Villanova, where under her tutelage, three student-athletes were named to the Big East All-Freshman Team.
Adams enjoyed a stellar collegiate career, leading UCLA to four NCAA College Cups. She was a three-time Pac-10 Conference First Team selection, a two-time Hermann Trophy semifinalist, and a finalist for the Pac-10 Player of the Year. Adams also represented the US with the U-20 and U-23 Women's National Teams while in college, earning her first cap with the Women's National Team in 2006.
Following a successful collegiate career at UCLA, Adams was selected as the sixth pick in the 2008 Women's Professional Soccer Supplemental Draft and played professionally from 2009-2010 with the Chicago Red Stars before joining the Philadelphia Independence from 2010-2012.
Internationally, she played in Sweden and Turkey before joining Sky Blue FC of the NWSL from 2013-14. In 2014-15, Adams joined the NWSL's Washington Spirit and spent time on loan with Apollon Ladies in Cyprus.
Following a season with Medkila IL Harstad in Norway in 2015, Adams retired from professional soccer and transitioned into the coaching profession. Adams earned a bachelor's in sociology from UCLA.