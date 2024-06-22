Texas Southern Tigers Athletics Celebrates The C.D Henry And Academic Success Awards From The SWAC
HOUSTON - Dr. Kevin Granger, the vice president of Intercollegiate Athletics at Texas Southern University, gathered the student-athletes, coaches, staff, and new president, James Crawford III, inside the H&PE Arena for photos, interviews, and celebrations.
The event celebrated the athletic department's outstanding triumph at the Spring Meeting of the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Texas Southern University has been honored with the prestigious C.D. Henry and Academic Success Awards, recognizing its men's programs' strength and commitment to scholastic excellence.
"This is a tremendous day for Texas Southern University. A huge day for us. Anytime you're No. 1 in anything that's important," Dr. Granger told HBCU Legends. "Our men's program with winning the CD Henry Award became the number one program in the conference. We're excited about that as well as excited about winning the SWAC All Success Award again. This is our second time winning that award in three years, so that's huge for us as well. I just love where we are at [as a department]."
The TSU Athletics Department has reached a notable milestone by winning the C.D. Henry Men's Sports Award for only the second time in the school's history and the first time in nine years.
"The Academic Success Award is based on your GPA, APR rates, and things of that nature in the conference. We're No. 1 in that category again. So we're excited about what we are doing. Our student-athletes are doing with the faculty, staff, and everybody on the campus," Dr. Granger said.
The SWAC's Academic Success Award is based on a comprehensive evaluation of each member institution's performance, including the highest four-year Academic Progress Rate (APR) average, highest single-year APR average, and highest Graduate Success Rate (GSR).
Before Dr. Granger left for a much-needed vacation, he shared his thoughts about the upcoming Labor Day Classic clash between Texas Southern and Prairie View A&M. "That's the first game of the season. So it's important to both schools that everyone get off to a great start. So we need everyone to come out and support the game. Whether you're cheering for Prairie View or you're cheering for Texas Southern, just come out and support the game."
"It's only one game," new head football coach Cris Dishman said about the Labor Day Classic. "I know it's a big game. I know it's versus Prairie View. Versus my buddy, Bubba McDowell. But it's still only one game. And I'm telling our players, do not put all your marbles in one game."
Coach Dishman likes his team's progress this summer. "The football team is looking very smooth. We got some guys in who could help us immediately. And then our returner starters are the ones leading the pack. You know, they're doing an excellent job of leadership."
The Annual Labor Day Classic will kick off at Panther Stadium in Prairie View on Saturday, Aug. 31.