Texas Southern: Dr. Kevin Granger's Attorney Responds To Sexual Assault Lawsuit
HOUSTON — Texas Southern University has placed Dr. Kevin Granger, the vice president of intercollegiate athletics, on administrative leave following a civil lawsuit for sexual assault and harassment.
The lawsuit was filed on June 2 by a current Texas Southern University staff member and client of attorney Tony Buzbee's law firm in Houston. The TSU staff member claims that Dr. Granger made inappropriate comments, engaged in unwelcomed physical contact, and escalated to a groping incident in late April.
Buzbee's client is listed as the Plaintiff who is requesting "monetary relief exceeding $1,000,000.00, which encompasses damages of all types, penalties, costs, expenses, pre-judgment interest, post-judgment interest, and attorney's fees," mentioned in the legal filing in Harris County Texas.
DR. GRANGER'S ATTORNEY RESPONDS
On Wednesday, Letitia Quinones-Hollins, the attorney for Dr. Kevin Granger, sent a prepared statement to HBCU Legends.
"These are serious allegations, and they deserve a serious response, which we will make at the appropriate time and in court. In the meantime, I can tell you that no sexual assault occurred and any indication that it did, is false. Dr. Granger is an incredibly well-respected part of the TSU community and his work there, over many years, has created opportunities for the school and its students that did not exist before."
Letitia Quinones-Hollins, Attorney for Dr. Kevin Granger
The statement marked the first response from representatives of Dr. Granger since the longtime Texas Southern athletics department leader was served with legal action against him.
A source told HBCU Legends, that Dr. Granger is prepared to "fight" the allegations.
Kevin Granger is a Texas Southern athletics legend since his days of becoming an NCAA basketball scoring leader averaging 27 points per game in the 1996 season. While playing for the legendary basekball coach Robert Moreland, his 1,971 career points scored makes Granger the fifth-leading scorer in TSU history.
The two-time Black College Basketball All-American and SWAC Basketball Tournament MVP (1994) has been inducted into the Hall of Fames for Texas Southern Athletics and the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).
More Details Surface In Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Dr. Granger (June 3, 2025)
We previously reported on a lawsuit filed by Tony Buzbee's law firm on behalf of the Plaintiff against Dr. Kevin Granger, the vice president of intercollegiate athletics at Texas Southern University.
The Plaintiff filed the "Original Petition and Jury Demand" in the District Court of Harris County, Texas, on June 2, 2025, identifying the Defendant as Kevin Granger and accusing him of sexual assault and harassment.
The Plaintiff requests to proceed with the case under a Level 3 Discovery Control Plan, as specified in Texas Rule of Civil Procedure 190.4.
Furthermore, the Plaintiff requests monetary relief exceeding $1,000,000.00, which encompasses damages of all types, penalties, costs, expenses, pre-judgment interest, post-judgment interest, and attorney's fees.
The Plaintiff claims that Dr. Kevin Granger knowingly caused unwanted physical contact, resulting in bodily injury, and has requested a trial by jury related to the allegations outlined in the lawsuit.
Texas Southern University's communications department sent HBCU Legends the following after a request for an official statement:
"Texas Southern University became aware of the allegations involving a senior member of the leadership team following the filing of civil litigation. The University takes all allegations of misconduct seriously, as the safety of our students, student-athletes, and employees is our top priority. As a standard practice, the University does not comment on pending litigation."
Earlier, TSU issued the following statement to its alumni and staff members:
"Dear Tigers and Tiger Families,
In the coming days, you may see media coverage regarding allegations of misconduct involving a senior member of the Texas Southern University leadership team. This afternoon, the University was made aware of these serious allegations through the filing of a civil lawsuit.
While the University is not named as a party in the litigation, please be assured that Texas Southern University takes all allegations of misconduct seriously. In alignment with our policies and values, we have initiated an independent investigation to ensure a fair and thorough review of the matter. The executive in question has been placed on administrative leave.
The safety and well-being of all members of our community, students, student-athletes, faculty, and staff, remain our highest priority. Due to the sensitive nature of this matter and to preserve the integrity of the investigative process, the University will not offer any further comments at this time.
Thank you for your understanding and continued support."
HBCU Legends will share more information regarding the allegations made against Dr. Granger.
Disclaimer: The allegations described in this article are based on publicly available court filings and official statements. Dr. Kevin Granger is presumed innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law. HBCU Legends does not make any judgment regarding the truth of these claims and is reporting solely on the existence of the lawsuit and related statements. Legal proceedings are ongoing, and all parties’ rights are respected. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.
Texas Southern's Athletic Director Hit With Sexual Assault Lawsuit In Houston
TSU released the following statement:
