HBCU Showcase At The Armory To Feature 20 HBCU Track & Field Programs In NYC

HOUSTON — New York City’s historic Armory—long revered as the “Church of Track”—will once again open its doors to HBCU excellence when the 2026 HBCU Showcase presented by Nike Running takes place on Saturday, Jan. 17. More than a track meet, the Showcase is a powerful intersection of athletic competition, cultural pride, academic opportunity, and community impact.
Led by Zakia Haywood, Director of College Track & Field and Special Projects at The Armory, the event continues to bridge generations—connecting elite HBCU student-athletes with New York City youth eager to see what’s possible when talent meets tradition.
The Armory: A Cathedral of Speed and History
Few venues in the world carry the weight of history quite like The Armory. Built in the early 1900s and transformed from a military facility into the premier indoor track and field venue on the planet, it now hosts more than 100 meets each indoor season. Iconic events like the Melrose Games, now in its 118th year, have cemented The Armory’s reputation as hallowed ground for the sport.
“This is sacred space,” Haywood often says—and for HBCU programs to compete here is both symbolic and significant. The Showcase places HBCU athletes on the same stage where legends have been made, reinforcing that their excellence belongs at the center of the sport’s story.
More Than a Meet: Exposure, Opportunity, and Vision
Competition will run from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., with live national coverage on NBC and Peacock from 3:30–5:30 p.m., bringing unprecedented visibility to HBCU track programs.
But the impact goes far beyond the oval.
Held in conjunction with the NYC Mayor’s Cup Relays, the event creates a rare pipeline between New York City high school athletes and HBCU coaches and administrators. With no HBCUs located in New York City, many students have never stepped onto an HBCU campus. The Showcase gives them access, exposure, and a tangible vision of life beyond the city—academically, athletically, and culturally.
A college admissions fair from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. will further deepen that connection, allowing students to engage directly with admissions representatives from participating HBCUs.
“The HBCU Showcase is one of the most meaningful days on our indoor track and field calendar,” Haywood said. “By merging the Showcase with the Mayor’s Cup Relays, New York City’s student-athletes gain exposure to HBCU athletic excellence, academic standards, and the unmistakable spirit of HBCU culture.”
A National Field, United by Legacy
Approximately 20 HBCU programs from across the country will take part, representing NCAA Division I, Division II, and NAIA competition. From Southern powerhouses to East Coast stalwarts, the field reflects the diversity and depth of HBCU track and field.
Participating teams include:
- Bluefield State University
- Bowie State University
- Cheyney University
- Coppin State University
- Fayetteville State University
- Hampton University
- Howard University
- Huston-Tillotson University
- Johnson C. Smith University
- Kentucky State University
- Lincoln University
- Livingstone College
- Morgan State University
- Norfolk State University
- Prairie View A&M University
- Tuskegee University
- University of Maryland Eastern Shore
- Virginia Union University
- Winston-Salem State University
While travel budgets can limit participation, the commitment to inclusivity remains unwavering—and each year brings new programs to The Armory stage.
Culture Takes the Baton
No HBCU celebration is complete without the sound of a marching band, and Howard University’s “Showtime” Marching Band will deliver exactly that—bringing rhythm, pride, and pageantry to the venue during Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.
The day concludes with a college athlete “cool-down after party,” giving competitors a chance to connect across conferences, share stories, and build relationships that last long after the spikes come off.
A Personal Mission, A Lasting Impact
For Haywood, the Showcase is deeply personal. Raised in Brooklyn, she knows firsthand how track and field can open doors far beyond one’s neighborhood.
“Track took me places I never imagined,” she reflected. “Now my goal is to make sure today’s young people—whether future Olympians or future college graduates—can see those same possibilities.”
That mission aligns seamlessly with Nike Running’s year-round support of The Armory’s community programming, which ranges from youth fitness initiatives to college prep and senior wellness programs—developing both minds and bodies across generations.
Event Details
WHAT:
2026 HBCU Showcase presented by Nike Running
(in conjunction with the NYC Mayor’s Cup Relays)
WHEN:
Saturday, January 17, 2026
Competition: 9:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.
WATCH:
Live on NBC & Peacock | 3:30–5:30 p.m.
Commentary by Lewis Johnson
WHERE:
Nike Track & Field Center at The Armory
216 Fort Washington Avenue
New York, NY 10032
At The Armory, speed tells the story—but legacy gives it meaning. On January 17, HBCUs won’t just compete. They’ll be celebrated.
