What Surprising Things Did New Head Coach DeSean Jackson Discover About His Delaware State Team
When an athlete of DeSean Jackson's caliber steps into a head coaching role, expectations are naturally sky-high. In his first postgame interview after Delaware State fell 35-17 to Delaware in the season opener, Jackson set the tone for his tenure—not with bravado, but with thoughtful assessment and a clear-eyed commitment to process.
"I talk about the little things all the time, and I feel like the little things got us today," Jackson noted in his postgame reflection. He commended his team's intensity and effort, noting moments where discipline faltered and opportunities were missed on the field.
Jackson's measured approach goes beyond just football; it focuses on creating a culture of accountability and continuous improvement. For a team that has faced challenges in recent seasons, Jackson's emphasis on addressing the "little things" represents a significant change from previous strategies.
Top Quotes From DeSean Jackson's Postgame Interview
The Importance of Little Things in Team Success: "You know, I talk about the little things all the time, and I feel like the little things got us today, so we'll go back and watch the film, but it's a great effort out there."
The Challenges of Coaching from the Sidelines: "This is the first time I sat back and getting ready for a game, it's like I can't do nothing about it. There's so many times I wanted to go in on the field."
Kaden Bennett’s Impact After Injury: "Kaden Bennett, man, has been great, man, Very, very vocal, very present. We got him made in a process. He was a guy that needed a waiver. Coming from Sacramento State, did some great things last year. Obviously his season was cut short because of injury, but I mean his player, his play style and his ability to move on around and make plays, as you've seen today."
Improving the Pass Game: "But I think, you know, as far as our run game, man, it was awesome today, like I keep saying today, tonight, but our pass game can get a lot better as well."
Building a Resilient Team Through the Transfer Portal: "We brought a lot of guys in in the transfer portal and you know, we brought some young guys in the freshman class as well, too, but majority of those guys were transfer guys we brought in here. And that's the mentality we talk about here being resilient, having the dog mentality and having that mindset."
Growing Pains for a New Team: "I mean, me being a new coach and a young coach, those are growing pains. We'll have to go through new coaching staff that's coming in, but we got a lot of experience."
Breaking the Cycle of Losing: "So the things I ask these guys to do, they had to step out of their comfort zone, because if you keep repeating the same things, and over, you won't get the same results."
Big League Transitions: "When I talked to the coach at the end of the game, Carti, he was like, man, it looks different. You guys look a lot better than we played in the past."
Taking Responsibility for Defeat: "So if you go back and look, it wasn't really nothing they did. They played. Don't get me wrong, I'm not giving them the respect they earned. They, you know, they deserve. But at the end of the day, we felt comfortable coming into this game."
The Pitfalls of Playing Hero Ball: "It's just those type of things where when you try to be a hero, it doesn't work that way."
Player Highlights: Marquise Gillis and Kaden Bennett Shine
Although the outcome was not in Delaware State’s favor, the game highlighted several standout players. Running back Marquise Gillis, who has long struggled with injuries, made a strong impression on both the field and his coach.
The Hornets' running back rushed 17 times for 130 yards, with his longest rush being a 45-yard burst. He also made three receptions for 46 yards and scored one touchdown.
Jackson didn’t hold back on praise, saying, "Marquise Gillis is special, man… He’s a leader. That kid’s going to be a very special talent. And I look to see him play in the NFL."
Quarterback Kaden Bennett’s journey to Delaware State has been unconventional. He was a late transfer and required an NCAA waiver. “His play style and his ability to move around and make plays, as you’ve seen today… we just got to put him in better positions to be successful,” Coach Jackson noted about Bennett. While the passing game sputtered in moments, the foundation is there for growth.
The DeSean Jackson era at Delaware State has only just begun. Still, the administration, alumni, and fans must be encouraged in the early signs they witnessed against Delaware.
Last night's effort, talent, and coaching point to a program on the rise — a group unafraid of hard work, motivated by a new standard, and hungry for respect. The Hornets' future in HBCU football looks bright.