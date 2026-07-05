Houston Baseball Lands Promising Pitcher from Texas in Transfer Portal

The rebuild of Houston Cougars baseball continues to chug on. The new era under coach Will Davis officially began earlier in June when he was officially introduced in a press conference at the Houston baseball facility, and it has featured plenty of activity through the transfer portal.

The Cougars have worked quickly through the portal and have already gotten a handful of players for next season, most of them additions to the new pitching staff. It's been clear that the coaches for Houston are focused on acquiring local and state talent to rebuild the team.

That trend continued this past week as the Cougars added another talented pitcher to the mix from the portal, and he didn't have to travel very far.

New Promising Starter for Houston

Kade Bing, the senior transfer pitcher from Texas, announced his commitment to Houston this past week on Instagram. Bing spent the last two seasons with the Longhorns, where he posted a 3.67 ERA and 4-1 record in 18 games. That included 11 starts, with 10 of them in 2025.

He pitched 49 total innings and threw 27 strikeouts. Bing only gave up three home runs total against Texas, with an average opponent average of .218. Bing's most successful season was in 2025, when he made 10 starts and posted a 3.16 ERA. He threw 23 strikeouts and had just nine walks that year.

He only made six appearances with one start last season, and a total of nine innings pitched. That was after a recovery from a shoulder injury. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound hurler started his collegiate career as a freshman at McLennan. Bing was quite successful in his one season there and went 9-2 with a 3.33 ERA. He had 16 appearances, including 11 starts, and had 75 strikeouts and 11 walks.

Bing is a native of West, Texas, and also attended West High School, where he was a four-year letterman and two-time All-District selection. He even threw a no-hitter. Bing has plenty of experience under his belt as a starter and even as a reliever. It will be interesting to see how Houston uses him, but considering he was primarily a starter during his healthy season with Texas makes that more likely.

It's a great addition for the Cougars, who have a lot of areas of improvement coming off their worst season in the Big 12. There's plenty of talent in the surrounding areas and in Texas for Houston to turn this around, and it looks like that is getting started.