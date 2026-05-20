Houston Cougars Baseball Head Coaching Hot Board

The Houston Cougars are now looking for a new head baseball coach after Todd Whitting was informed his contract would not be renewed.

Whitting, who was the longtime baseball coach at Houston, just finished his 16th season at the head of the program. It's now the end of his tenure that compiled 498 wins, the second-most in program history. The Whitting era was the second longest in UH baseball history.

Houston is searching for its ninth head coach in program history, and there are a wide range of candidates who could possibly be suitors for the position. The job at UH is considered to be attractive due to the location right in Houston and a strong recruiting area. The Cougars being in the Big 12 as well as a baseball development facility built in 2020 give more interest to the position.

Here are some potential names for the next Houston baseball coach.

Mar 13, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Cougars logo court side prior to the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Jon Coyne

Coyne is currently in his fourth season as the assistant coach/recruiting coordinator for Kansas, who just won the 2026 Big 12 regular season title. His name was listed under Baseball America's potential Houston candidates. That was the Jayhawks' first conference championship since 1949. The 39-year-old has led the recruiting efforts for a revitalized Kansas program that also made its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2014 last year.

Coyne assembled three consecutive No. 1-ranked JUCO recruiting classes at Kansas. The Jayhawks also had six players taken in the 2024 MLB Draft, the most top-20 selections in program history. Coyne has an interesting connection to current Houston Athletic Director Eddie Nuñez, as he was the infield coach/recruiting coordinator at New Mexico when Nuñez was there from 2018-22.

Coyne's recruiting effort led to the highest ranked high school recruiting class in New Mexico history. in 2020 and two top-25 JUCO signing classes. He's a Fort Worth native and played collegiately at El Paso Community College (2008-09) and at University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (2010). Coyne also graduated from North Texas.

Sean Allen

Allen, a 2001 Houston alum and former four-year letterman with the Cougars from 1998 to 2001, is currently is in his second season as pitching coach for USC. He was also listed on Baseball America as a candidate. Allen played in an NCAA Super Regional as a Cougar and became a student assistant in 2002. He then spent five seasons as an assistant coach at UH, helping guide Houston to NCAA Tournament appearances in 2002, 2003 and 2006.

The 46-year-old was the 2021 National Assistant Coach of the Year during his time at Texas and has three College World Series trips during his career. Allen spent two seasons at Ohio State as associate head coach and six seasons with Texas (2017-22) initially as the hitting coach and then transitioned to pitching in 2020. However, he remained the Longhorns recruiting coordinator the whole time.

He also spent three seasons at Sam Houston State from 2012-14 as the assistant coach, where the Bearkats made three straight NCAA Regionals.

Will Davis

Davis is currently in his 10th season as head coach at Lamar and led the Cardinals to back-to-back 40 win seasons in 2024 and 2025. His program also won the Southland Conference regular season title in 2024. Davis is already Lamar's second all-time winningest coach and was the SLC's Coach of the Year that season. He's listed on both Baseball America and the Houston Chronicle as a potential candidate.

The soon to be 42-year-old has led Lamar to big Power Four ranked wins over the years and seven of the highest-ranked recruiting classes in program history. In his first season on staff, Lamar had one of the best single-season turnarounds in the country. Davis is an LSU alum and played for the Tigers. He was a letterman on the 2004 College World Series team and became an assistant coach for eight seasons. Davis was also a designated recruiter for LSU.

Chris Lemonis

The former head coach at Mississippi State had tremendous success with the program and led the Bulldogs to their first national championship in 2021. Lemonis was also the National Coach of the Year that season. He was the first Division I head coach to reach the College World Series in his first two full seasons as head coach of a program since 1999.

Lemonis was listed as a candidate by the Houston Chronicle. He has 31 years of experience as collegiate coach after being fired in 2025. He is one of three active Division I coaches to win 345 or more games at the Division I level in ten years as a head coach. Lemonis helped create 15 nationally-ranked recruiting classes as a coach.

He's seen success at each of his stops, and Lemonis led Indiana to the NCAA Tournament in his first season as head coach and three NCAA Regionals during his four years there.

The University of Houston approached Nolan Cain and had a conversation for its vacant head baseball coaching job, but "it doesn't look like a good fit" for the Texas associate head coach/recruiting coordinator, a source tells the Houston Chronicle. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) May 20, 2026

While Nolan Cain, the associate head coach at Texas was a big name in the search, it was reported by Kirk Bohls of the Houston Chronicle that it doesn't look like a good fit for him. Cain is the recruiting coordinator and also spent time at Texas A&M.