Big 12 basketball power rankings: Iowa State, Houston and Arizona remain at the top
Once again this week, it’s a three-way tie for the lead atop the Big 12 Conference basketball standings.
And while the top three in this week’s power rankings remain the same from the week before, there was quite a bit of movement from fourth on down to the very bottom.
Here, now, are the updated Big 12 basketball power rankings, with games through Jan. 15:
1. Iowa State (15-1, 5-0)
Last week: 1
Cyclones followed up their narrow escape last weekend in Lubbock with an impressive win at Hilton Coliseum against Kansas, holding the Jayhawks to 12 field goals in both halves. Curtis Jones led four players in double figures with 25 points.
Next Up: At West Virginia, Saturday; vs. UCF, Tuesday.
2. Houston (13-3, 5-0)
Last week: 2
Nine straight wins for the Cougars, nine straight times they have held an opponent to less than 60 points. Wednesday, they held West Virginia to six points over the final 12 minutes. Oh, and 32 straight victories at the Fertitta Center, extending the nation’s current active home court win streak.
Next Up: At UCF, Saturday; vs. Utah, Tuesday.
3. Arizona (11-5, 5-0)
Last week: 3
Holding a team to 19 first-half points, like the Wildcats did Tuesday to Baylor, usually means good things. Especially if you score 42 in that same span. Arizona also had identical shooting percentages in each half (53.57 in the first; 53.85 in the second).
Next Up: At Texas Tech, Saturday; At Oklahoma State, Tuesday.
4. Texas Tech (12-4, 3-2)
Last week: 5
The Red Raiders quickly moved on from last weekend’s excruciating home loss to Iowa State, shooting exactly 50 percent from the field (26-of-52) in a win Tuesday at Kansas Sate. Texas Tech gets another huge opportunity at home this weekend.
Next Up: Vs. Arizona, Saturday; At Cincinnati, Tuesday.
5. Kansas (12-4, 3-2)
Last week: 4
Zeke Mayo, who led the Jayhawks with 17 points in Wednesday’s loss at Iowa State, made seven field goals and three 3’s. The rest of the team had 17 field goals and two treys.
Next Up: Vs. Kansas State, Saturday; At TCU, Wednesday.
6. UCF (12-4, 3-2)
Last week: 6
An impressive performance from Keyshawn Hall in Tuesday’s win at Arizona State. Hall had 40 points on 13-of-18 shooting and 4-of-6 from 3-point range. He also made all 10 of his foul shots. The Knights may need similar numbers from Hall on Saturday with red-hot Houston coming to town; then a trip to equally scorching Iowa State.
Next Up: Vs. Houston, Saturday; At Iowa State, Tuesday.
7. West Virginia (12-4, 3-2)
Last week: 8
The Mountaineers got a road split and Javon Small, the Big 12’s leading scorer, had a combined 39 points. But in the second game, he was held scoreless after halftime by Houston.
Next Up: Vs. Iowa State, Saturday; Vs. Arizona State, Tuesday.
8. Baylor (11-5, 3-2)
Last week: 7
The good news for Baylor on Tuesday is that the Bears went 69 percent from the field in the second half, making 20-of-29 shots. The bad news is they made just seven in the opening half, and it was too big a hole for Baylor to dig out of in a loss at Arizona.
Next Up: Vs. TCU, Sunday; Vs. Kansas State, Wednesday.
9. BYU (11-5, 2-3)
Last week: 9
A balanced scoring effort by the Cougars with five in double figures in a bounce-back win Tuesday against Oklahoma State after stumbling at TCU last weekend. Trevin Knell led the way with 18 points and made four 3’s. But the shooting star was Dallin Hall, who was 4-of-4 from the field, including 3-of-3 from beyond the arc, as he finished with 14 points.
Next Up: At Utah, Saturday; At Colorado, Tuesday.
10. Utah (10-6, 2-3)
Last week: 16
What a nice surge from the Utes, beating Oklahoma State at home then going into Fort Worth on Tuesday and beating a TCU squad fresh off a win against BYU. Utes had four in double figures, led by Gabe Madsen’s 17, and had two other players with 8 points each. Utah can continue its newfound momentum with the renewal of the “Holy War” this weekend.
Next Up: Vs. BYU, Saturday; At Houston, Tuesday.
11. TCU (9-7, 2-3)
Last week: 11
The Frogs couldn’t capitalize off a solid win against BYU, falling at home to Utah on Tuesday. Vasean Allette had 19 points and was a rebound shy of a double-double. But a missed opportunity for TCU, especially with Baylor and Kansas on the horizon.
Next Up: At Baylor, Sunday; Vs. Kansas, Wednesday.
12. Arizona State (10-6, 1-4)
Last week: 10
BJ Freeman and Jayden Quaintance combined for 46 points on 16-of-30 shooting. The Sun Devils also had two other players in double figures and shot 52.6 percent from the field (30-of-57), but that still wasn’t enough to win at home on Tuesday. An Eastern time zone swing is now on tap.
Next Up: At Cincinnati, Saturday; At West Virginia, Tuesday.
13. Cincinnati (11-5, 1-4)
Last week: 12
The Bearcats absolutely had to have Wednesday’s game and they got it, beating Colorado, 68-62, for its first conference win. Simas Lukosius led the way with 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting. Cincinnati now returns home for its next two ballgames with a chance to move further upward.
Next Up: Vs. Arizona State, Saturday; Vs. Texas Tech, Tuesday.
14. Oklahoma State (9-7, 1-4)
Last week: 13
Jamyron Keller and Bryce Thompson each had 15 points in Tuesday’s loss at BYU. Keller also hit five 3’s before fouling out.
Next Up: Vs. Colorado, Saturday; Vs. Arizona, Tuesday.
15. Colorado (9-7, 0-5)
Last week: 15
In Wednesday’s home loss, Bangot Dak was the lone Buffalo in double figures with 19. He also made two of the team’s three 3-pointers, as CU was 23.1 percent from beyond the arc (3-of-13).
Next Up: At Oklahoma State, Saturday; Vs. BYU, Tuesday.
16. Kansas State (7-9, 1-4)
Last week: 14
The Wildcats took it on the chin at home their last two ballgames. Doesn’t get any easier for K-State. A trip down I-70 to Allen Fieldhouse in on deck, and the Jayhawks won't be in the best of moods after getting drubbed by Iowa State.
Next Up: At Kansas, Saturday; At Baylor, Wednesday.