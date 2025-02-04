Big 12 basketball power rankings: Massive weekend outcomes results in huge shakeup
What had already been a recent run of bizarre games in the Big 12 Conference turned even more psychotic on Saturday.
There were player and coach ejections, a snubbed postgame handshake, a massive second-half comeback and two huge upsets by road teams to snap the home teams' long winning streaks on its court.
As a result, there has been some significant movement in the latest edition of the Big 12 basketball power rankings, and there is a new No. 1 team.
Here, now, are the latest conference rankings through Feb. 3:
1. Texas Tech (17-4, 8-2)
Previously: 4
Some reasons that the Red Raiders are the new No. 1 team. They have the longest winning streak of any Big 12 team, currently at six straight. They also have beaten the two teams currently tied for first place, Arizona and Houston, the latter an 82-81 overtime victory. The win at Houston came after the early ejection of standout JT Toppin and coach Grant McCasland, and it broke the Cougars’ 13-game winning streak and 33-game home-court win streak.
2. Houston (17-4, 9-1)
Previously: 1
Although the Cougars had several win streaks end after last Saturday’s OT loss (13-game win streak, 33-game win streak at the Fertitta Center and an 18-game Big 12 win streak), one streak did remain intact. They have been ranked nationally for 99 straight weeks, and barring getting swept by Oklahoma State and Colorado this week, that should go to 100 straight next week.
What Kelvin Sampson said after Houston had its 13-game winning streak snapped
3. Arizona (15-6, 9-1)
Previously: 2
The Wildcats followed up their dramatic OT home win against Iowa State with a solid performance at Arizona State. But that was overshadowed by some late-game drama, culminating with Sun Devil coach Bobby Hurley and his squad electing to not shake hands with Wildcat players and coaches afterward. Props, however, to Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd for not escalating the situation even more.
4. Kansas (16-6, 7-4)
Previously: 5
Two days after blowing a 19-point halftime lead in a loss to Baylor, the Jayhawks immediately got right with an emphatic rout of Iowa State at Allen Fieldhouse. An interesting game at suddenly surging Kansas State looms this Saturday.
5. Iowa State (17-5, 7-4)
Previously: 3
A team that was on the brink of being No. 1 in the nation is suddenly in a free-fall. Losing at Arizona and at Kansas is one thing, but falling at home to Iowa State last Saturday, a game that ended the Cyclones’ 29-game win streak at Hilton Coliseum? Pretty perplexing.
What went wrong for Iowa State at Kansas?
6. BYU (15-6, 6-4)
Previously: 6
A huge test awaits the Cougars Tuesday night, as they play host to Arizona. Win that one, and BYU continues its recent upward trajectory.
7. Baylor (14-7, 6-4)
Previously: 7
Likewise, the Bears also have a major challenge on Tuesday, going on the road to face the hottest team in the conference, Texas Tech. Can Baylor keep the momentum it gained from its wild second-half comeback the other day against Kansas?
8. West Virginia (14-7, 5-5)
Previously: 8
The good news is the Mountaineers got a double-digit win at Cincinnati on Sunday. The bad news is one of their top players, Tucker DeVries, is officially out for the season and will have shoulder surgery on Wednesday. His father, West Virginia coach Darian DeVries, told college basketball insider Jon Rothstein that they will apply for a medical redshirt for his son to return next season.
9. UCF (13-8, 4-6)
Previously: 9
Wednesday’s home game against Cincinnati may be important for the Knights in order to keep their hopes alive for an NCAA Tournament bid.
10. Utah (12-9, 4-6)
Previously: 10
Utes are home Wednesday against Colorado and travel to West Virginia on Saturday. A sweep might be imperative in order for the Utes to continue harboring postseason aspirations.
11. TCU (11-10, 4-6)
Previously: 12
A nice day of shooting from David Punch, going 7-of-10 from the field and 3-of-3 from beyond the arc, helped get the Horned Frogs back on track in a Sunday home win against Colorado. TCU wants to literally continue its scoring “Punch” at home on Wednesday against West Virginia.
12. Arizona State (12-9, 3-7)
Previously: 11
If the Sun Devils don’t beat Kansas State at home Tuesday night, the calls to jettison Bobby Hurley - especially on the heels of his antics on Saturday - may intensify even more.
13. Kansas State (10-11, 4-6)
Previously: 14
Don’t look now, but the Wildcats have reeled off three straight wins. A win Tuesday at Arizona State could help Jerome Tang’s squad even more, especially with Kansas traveling to Manhattan this weekend.
14. Cincinnati (12-9, 2-8)
Previously: 13
Bobby Hurley isn’t the only Big 12 coach whose seat is getting hotter. Bearcat Nation’s not exactly enamored with their coach, Wes Miller, either, especially with the Bearcats falling faster in league play.
15. Oklahoma State (11-10, 3-7)
Previously: 15
Cowboy coach Steve Lutz may resist the urge to not insert Marchelus Avery in the starting lineup. Avery came off the bench and had 22 points against Kansas State; then came off the bench and scored 17 points in last Saturday’s home win against Utah.
16. Colorado (9-12, 0-10)
Previously: 16
Buffs go to Utah on Wednesday and then play host to Houston on Saturday. The odds are they won’t be getting that elusive Big 12 win this week. But on any given day……