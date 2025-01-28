Big 12 basketball power rankings: Miracle comebacks put Houston, Arizona at the top
In a span of three days, the Big 12 Conference produced perhaps the most enthralling college basketball games of the season.
On Saturday, Houston rallied from a six-point deficit late in regulation and another six-point hole in the closing seconds of the first overtime to pull off a double-overtime win at arguably the toughest Big 12 venue to get one in, Kansas’ venerable Allen Fieldhouse. The Cougars made back-to-back 3-pointers late in the first overtime to force an extra session.
Just two nights later, Iowa State - ranked No. 3 in both the Associated Press and USA Today coaches’ polls - seemed to survive Arizona. But a shot from beyond half-court to force overtime by Caleb Love revived the Wildcats, who went on to stun the shell-shocked Cyclones.
Here, now, are the updated Big 12 basketball power rankings through Jan. 27:
1. Houston (16-3, 8-0)
The Cougars had an 0.4 percent chance to win when Kansas led by six with 20 seconds left in the first overtime before pulling off the improbable, per KenPom.com. That was considered the most unlikely win in nearly 1,500 games between Associated Press Top 25 teams over the past 15 seasons.
Next Up: At West Virginia, Wednesday
2. Arizona (14-6, 8-1)
Lost amid the hullabaloo over Caleb Love’s shot, along with a highlight-reel dunk in the first half, was that two Wildcats - KJ Lewis and Carter Bryant - both came off the bench to score 14 points apiece, while Tobe Awaka had a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds.
Next Up: At Arizona State, Saturday
3. Iowa State (17-3, 7-2)
A silver lining for the Cyclones in Monday’s stunning loss was a double-double from Dishon Jackson with 10 points and 10 boards, six of those coming on the offensive glass. He also blocked two shots and came up with a pair of steals.
Next Up: Vs. Kansas State, Saturday
4. Texas Tech (15-4, 6-2)
The Red Raiders only had one player reach double figures in Sunday’s win against Oklahoma State (Chance McMillian with 14). They had two other players with nine points each and two more with eight apiece.
Next Up: Vs. TCU, Wednesday
5. Kansas (14-5, 5-3)
Something the Jayhawks perhaps rued in last weekend’s stunning 2OT defeat: They went 3-of-7 from the free throw line in the first half and 5-of-9 from the line in the first overtime. In the second half, Kansas made 8-of-9 foul shots.
Next Up: Vs. UCF, Tuesday
6. Baylor (13-6, 5-3)
Solid 15-point win on the road Saturday against a Utah team that had been showing signs of life lately. Having a combined 43 points and 18 rebounds from Norchad Omier and V.J. Edgecombe also helped the cause.
Next Up: At BYU, Tuesday
7. West Virginia (13-6, 4-4)
A week after downing league contender Iowa State, the Mountaineers fell flat in a decisive road loss at struggling Kansas State. Which version of West Virginia do we see Wednesday when the red-hot Houston Cougars come to Morgantown?
Next Up: Vs. Houston, Wednesday
8. BYU (13-6, 4-4)
The Cougars scored the same amount of points in the second half in their win Saturday against Cincinnati as the entire Bearcats had - 52. BYU went 73.9 percent from the field (17-of-23) and 11-of-15 from 3-point range (11-of-15) in that span.
Next Up: Vs. Baylor, Tuesday
9. UCF (13-6, 4-4)
A nice pick-me-up for the Knights in an 85-58 home win against TCU over the weekend. Can the good vibes continue Tuesday night at Kansas, which definitely is feeling the opposite after the Jayhawks’ collapse against Houston?
Next Up: At Kansas, Tuesday
10. Utah (11-8, 3-5)
The Utes had a difficult time getting shots to fall through in Saturday’s home loss to Baylor. They made 22 field goals the entire game and went 1-of-13 from beyond the arc in the second half.
Next Up: Vs. Cincinnati, Tuesday
11. TCU (10-9, 3-5)
The Horned Frogs gave up the game’s first 13 points against UCF, and it didn’t get better after that. Not to mention making just one of 20 3’s.
Next Up: At Texas Tech, Wednesday
12. Arizona State (11-8, 2-6)
The Sun Devils went up by one against Iowa State, 58-57, on two foul shots by BJ Freeman with 5:38 left. But they only scored three more points in an eventual home loss to the Cyclones.
Next Up: At Colorado, Tuesday
13. Cincinnati (12-7, 2-6)
Feels like Tuesday night’s game at Utah may serve as an indicator whether the Bearcats can remain in the hunt for a bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Next Up: At Utah, Tuesday
14. Oklahoma State (10-9, 2-6)
Though they scored 27 points in the first half and trailed by 10 at the break Sunday at Texas Tech, the Cowboys did shoot 50 percent from the field (10-of-20). But making nine second-half field goals and not a single 3-pointer squelched any hopes of a comeback.
Next Up: At Kansas State, Wednesday
15. Kansas State (8-11, 2-6)
Five players in double figures, led by Dug McDaniel’s 15 points, was part of the winning formula as the Wildcats shocked West Virginia, 73-60, over the weekend. That’ll do, K-State, that will do.
Next Up: Vs. Oklahoma State, Wednesday
16. Colorado (9-10, 0-8)
Julian Hammond III, Javon Ruffin and Andrej Jakimovski were in double figures and combined to make 15 baskets. But the rest of the Buffs combined for 9 made field goals in last weekend’s loss at Arizona.
Next Up: Vs. Arizona State, Tuesday