Caleb Love's poster dunk on Iowa State brings the house down
Caleb Love catches a lot of heat for his shooting slumps.
On Monday night he was trending on social media for a different reason: One of the best dunks of the college basketball season.
Love, Arizona's fifth-year shooting guard, ignited the sellout McKale Memorial Center crowd with a ferocious dunk near the end of the first half of Arizona's Big 12 showdown with Iowa State.
Love caught an outlet pass at midcourt, took two dribbles and took off outside the key in a ridiculous display of athleticism.
Iowa State guard Keshon Gilbert was ahead of Love on the play and was timing his jump to attempt a block — but he thought better of it after Love took off so far outside the key.
Watch Love's poster dunk:
Arizona held a 34-30 lead over No. 3 Iowa State at halftime. The teams entered the game tied for second place in the Big 12 at 7-1.
The Wildcats and Cyclones are trying to stay within reach of Houston (16-3, 8-0) for first place in the Big 12. The matchup also has NCAA tournament implications.
Iowa State came into the game ranked No. 6 in the NCAA NET Rankings and projected to be a No. 1 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament in ESPN's latest Bracketology projections. Arizona is ranked No. 15 in the NET and projected to be a No. 6 seed in the tournament.