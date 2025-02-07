Big 12 basketball power rankings. Texas Tech takes long winning streak into Arizona
On Jan. 18, Arizona walked into Texas Tech but was promptly throttled by the Red Raiders.
It turned out to be the lone loss suffered by the Wildcats in Big 12 play, as they stand in a tie for first place in the standings with Houston at 10-1. Ironically, the Red Raiders also administered the Cougars their lone conference defeat with an overtime win last weekend at the Fertitta Center.
But this Saturday night, Texas Tech - which trails Houston and Arizona by a game for first place - puts its seven-game win streak on the line as the Red Raiders travel to Tucson for a rematch with the Wildcats.
That highlights this weekend’s Big 12 slate.
Here, now, are the Big 12 basketball power rankings with games through Feb. 5:
1. Texas Tech (18-4, 9-2)
Previously: 1
For those wondering how JT Toppin would respond following his controversial Flagrant 2 foul and subsequent ejection early in the game at Houston last weekend, he played 21 minutes in Tuesday’s 73-59 home win against Baylor and scored just 8 points. But Chance McMillian and Darrion Williams, two players who more than picked up the slack in Toppin’s absence at Houston, combined to score 36 points, and McMillian knocked down five 3-pointers.
2. Houston (18-4, 10-1)
Previously: 2
The Cougars’ home win against Oklahoma State on Tuesday wrapped up a span of five games in less than two weeks. That did not go unnoticed by Kelvin Sampson, who brought that up postgame, citing that is a byproduct of the conference deciding to go to a 20-game schedule.
Houston remains No. 3 in latest NCAA NET college basketball rankings
3. Arizona (16-6, 10-1)
Previously: 3
Arizona had a solid 85-74 win at BYU, with Caleb Love leading the way with 18 points and making four 3’s. And to think Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley won’t put Love on his All-Big 12 list.
4. Kansas (16-6, 7-4)
Previously: 4
The Jayhawks have endured a roller coaster of highs and lows over the past couple of weeks. A win Saturday at suddenly red-hot Kansas State could restore some order for the Jayhawks.
5. Iowa State (17-5, 7-4)
Previously: 5
Time for the Cyclones to get off the canvas and show everybody what they’re mad of, if they can be a legitimate Big 12 and Final Four contender. It starts with a Saturday morning tipoff at home against TCU.
What went wrong for Iowa State at Kansas?
6. BYU (15-7, 6-5)
Previously: 6
A week ago, freshman Kanon Catchings turned in a perfect performance, scoring 23 points and making all eight of his shot attempts. Against Arizona on Tuesday, however, he finished with only 3 points, going 1-of-5 from the field.
7. Baylor (14-8, 6-5)
Previously: 7
A home win Saturday against suddenly reeling UCF can give the Bears a boost before they travel to Houston for a Monday night contest.
8. West Virginia (14-8, 5-6)
Previously: 8
A road loss Wednesday to TCU didn’t help the Mountaineers’ cause. Neither would losing at home Saturday to Utah.
9. Utah (13-9, 5-6)
Previously: 10
Another strong showing from Gabe Madsen, an integral reason behind the Utes’ recent resurgence, in their win against Colorado. Madsen scored 17 points and hit four shots from long distance.
10. TCU (12-10, 5-6)
Previously: 11
A milestone for Horned Frogs’ coach Jamie Dixon in Wednesday’s win against West Virginia, as he achieved his 500th career victory. He has had 172 of those wins at TCU, Dixon’s alma mater.
11. UCF (13-9, 4-7)
Previously: 9
The Knights have gone 1-5 since falling to Houston on a last-second shot. They also dropped back-to-back home games to BYU and Cincinnati.
12. Kansas State (11-11, 5-6)
Previously: 13
Four straight wins for the Wildcats, the latest a 71-70 squeaker at Arizona State. Can they make it five in a row with the hated Jayhawks heading west to the “Octagon of Doom?”
13. Cincinnati (13-9, 3-8)
Previously: 14
You could say the Bearcats seized the day, or should it be “Day Day,” in a much-needed 93-83 win Wednesday at UCF. Day Day Thomas’ 20 points on 9-of-15 shooting led four Cincy players in double figures.
14. Arizona State (12-10, 3-8)
Previously: 12
If the spiraling Sun Devils fall at Oklahoma State on Super Bowl Sunday, Bobby Hurley might just leave both Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts off of his Super Bowl MVP ballot.
15. Oklahoma State (11-11, 3-8)
Previously: 15
The Cowboys hung tough at Houston earlier in the week. They might get a breakthrough win by the time the regular season winds down.
16. Colorado (9-13, 0-11)
Previously: 16
How long ago was Houston’s last visit to Colorado? It was on Dec. 9, 1995, and the Dallas Cowboys were weeks away from winning their fifth Super Bowl title. The Cowboys haven’t reached the Super Bowl since.