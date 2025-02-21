Big 12 basketball power rankings: Utah teams move up after sweeping the Kansas squads
It was quite a homestand for the Big 12’s Utah schools.
For the conference’s Kansas teams, it was a road trip to forget.
Both BYU and Utah got sweeps on its respective home courts against Kansas and Kansas State. As for the Jayhawks, they continue a perplexing fall from grace after being highly touted by several outlets at the start of the season.
So, how far does Kansas fall to in the latest Big 12 men’s basketball power rankings? Keep reading to find out.
1. Houston (22-4, 14-1)
Previously: 1
Maybe the best non-SEC team in the nation. The Cougars will get another chance to show their mettle on Saturday with “College GameDay” in the house at the Fertitta Center for the huge matchup with Iowa State.
2. Arizona (18-8, 12-3)
Previously: 2
The Wildcats survived a trip to BYU recently. Arizona plays the Cougars on Saturday at the friendly confines of the McKale Center, though it wasn’t friendly the last time the Wildcats played there. And will the Cougars continue their roll after rolling past both Kansas State and Kansas?
3. Iowa State (21-5, 11-4)
Previously: 4
Cyclones needed to beat Colorado on Wednesday in order to get ready for a tough stretch to end the regular season. Saturday, they’re at Houston. Tuesday, at Oklahoma State, generally not an easy place to play. Next Saturday, back home against Arizona in a rematch of the Wildcats’ dramatic OT win several weeks ago.
4. Texas Tech (20-6, 11-4)
Previously: 3
Red Raiders back at home for two straight games after being upended in Fort Worth. West Virginia comes calling on Saturday; then Houston on Monday after the Red Raiders won in OT at the Fertitta Center earlier this month.
5. BYU (18-8, 9-6)
Previously: 6
The Cougars had five players in double figures in their dominating 91-57 win Tuesday against Kansas, led by 22 points from Richie Saunders. Saunders and Trevin Knell each hit four 3’s as BYU made 14 treys, 10 of those coming in the first half. BYU also out rebounded Kansas, 43-33. All in all, a great night at the Marriott Center for the boys in blue.
6. Utah (15-11, 7-8)
Previously: 7
Two straight road games coming up for the Utes. One, a Sunday visit to struggling UCF. Then a trip to Arizona. Sweep those two and Utah could find itself on the NCAA tourney bubble.
7. Kansas (17-9, 8-7)
Previously: 5
Let’s see, trying to find something positive from the other night. Well, David Coit came off the bench and scored 11 points in 14 minutes of game time, and also hit three 3’s.
8. TCU (15-11, 8-7)
Previously: 9
Sixteen points apiece from Noah Reynolds and Trazarien White, plus a double-double from Ernest Udeh Jr. That helps add up to a successful recipe in the Frogs taking down Texas Tech.
9. Baylor (16-10, 8-7)
Previously: 8
Back-to-back road games, first at Colorado and then at Cincinnati before returning home to face Oklahoma State. Bears sure could use a nice win streak heading into March.
10. Kansas State (13-13, 7-8)
Previously: 10
Wildcats glad to have Utah in its rearview mirror and now seek a get-right game at home Sunday against slip-slidin-away Arizona State.
11. West Virginia (16-10, 6-9)
Previously: 11
Good numbers from Amani Hansberry in the Mountaineers’ much-needed home win with Cincinnati on Wednesday. For starters, 17 points and 13 rebounds. Then two 3-pointers, two assists and three foul shots.
12. Cincinnati (15-11, 5-10)
Previously: 12
Any faint hopes of making a run at the NCAA Tournament has now disintegrated. Bearcats essentially have to win the conference tournament in order to go dancing.
13. Oklahoma State (13-13, 5-10)
Previously: 14
Steve Lutz doing yeoman’s work getting the Cowboys within striking distance of finishing above .500 in his first year at the helm.
14. UCF (13-13, 4-11)
Previously: 13
Not a good year for the Big 12 head coaches that went to Duke. Now seven straight losses and counting for Johnny Dawkins’ bunch.
15. Arizona State (12-14, 3-12)
Previously: 15
And now it’s six straight losses and counting for Bobby Hurley’s crew.
16. Colorado (10-16, 1-14)
Previously: 16
Buffs could do some serious damage to Baylor’s tournament hopes with a win Saturday in Boulder.