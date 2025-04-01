SI

Texas' Vic Schaefer Gives Tearjerking Interview After Longhorns Book Final Four Trip

The coach detailed how much this win means to him.

Madison Williams

Texas Longhorns coach Vic Schaefer is interviewed after the team's Elite Eight win.
Texas Longhorns coach Vic Schaefer is interviewed after the team's Elite Eight win.
Vic Schaefer led the Texas women's basketball team to their first Final Four since 2003 on Monday after the Longhorns beat TCU 58–47 in the Elite Eight.

Schaefer was understandably emotional after his team's win, and he gave quite the tearjerking interview on the court after having confetti thrown on him by the Longhorns.

"I know I'm not their world, but they are my world," Schaefer said. "They say 'It's not who you are, it's what you do'—this is who I am. This is what I've done all my life. ... You invest so much. You invest your heart and soul into these kids, you want it so badly for them. But, sometimes it's hard to show them."

Schaefer is just the fifth head coach in women's college basketball to take at least two teams to the Final Four in their careers. Schaefer previously led Mississippi State to the Final Four in 2017 and '18, in which the Bulldogs were runners-up both times. He will be seeking his first career national title with the Longhorns, against the winner of UConn vs. USC.

Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

