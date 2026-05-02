Four Houston Cougars Invited to NBA Combine

There was no shortage of talent on the 2025-26 Houston Cougars. This was one of the most talented teams the program has trotted out during the coach Kelvin Sampson era. Given the kind of players and potential, it was only natural that the NBA would be interested.

That moment is about to arrive, as four Houston players were officially invited to the NBA Combine. While the Cougars were unable to put it all together and go back to the national championship game, the program made its seventh straight Sweet 16 appearance.

The talent demonstrated itself plenty of times during the season and that clearly caught the NBA's attention. Houston is back to being a pipeline to the NBA, and that is expected to continue big-time in this year's draft.

All four members of Houston's starting lineup got the invite to the Combine, and the fifth member in Joseph Tugler has already committed to staying for his senior season.

Emanuel Sharp, Milos Uzan, Kingston Flemings and Chris Cenac Jr. all have the opportunity to show their talents in the Combine. Houston is tied for first in the number of draft combine invitees this year.

Strong NBA Talent at Houston

This is Uzan's second go-around of this whole process, as he was invited to the Combine in 2025. It seemed like he was going to head to the NBA as a draft pick, but ultimately came back for his senior season. Given how his numbers went down across the board, Uzan will need to be on top of his game during the Combine.

Uzan averaged 11.1 points, four assists, 2,7 rebounds and one steal per game while shooting 38 percent overall and 34 percent from three. It was a different role for him playing off-ball at times, thanks to Flemings manning point guard duties more often than not.

Sharp was the senior leader of the team this past season and will prove his NBA worth after five seasons with Houston. Sharp has the ability to be a three-and-D player in the NBA, and has the physical attributes to be a difference maker in limited minutes.

Sharp averaged 15.5 points, three rebounds, and 1.2 steals while shooting 41 percent overall and 37 percent from three.

Flemings is widely expected to be one of the top lottery picks in the draft and could be around the top five players selected. There will be plenty of eyes on this electric talent who was a starting point guard on a Houston team that typically doesn't start freshmen. He'll go down as arguably the greatest freshman in Houston history with all the records broken and accomplishments made.

Flemings, the consensus All-American and All-Big 12 First Team member, averaged a team high 16.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game while shooting 48 percent overall and 39 percent from three. His quickness and athleticism will definitely stand out in the Combine.

Cenac Jr. is also expected to be taken in the first round of the draft as a raw talent who could develop into a great player. The 6-foot-11 big man was initially thought to be one of the top lottery picks heading into the year, but those expectations cooled down a bit.

There's a lot of work needed ahead for Cenac Jr., but he has all the tools and measureables to be successful. He's likely to get plenty of attention in the combine given his build. Cenac Jr. averaged 9.5 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 49 percent from the field and 33 percent from three.