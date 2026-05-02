Here’s 3 Most Exciting Things To Watch This Season For Houston Football

Waiting for football season is like a little kid waiting to open presents on Christmas morning.

The same goes for the excitement surrounding the Houston football program, as there are so many things to be fired up about.

The Cougars' newly constructed offense is one of those pieces everyone has been waiting to see what it looks like, after a huge statement from head coach Willie Fritz in the offseason with an awesome recruiting class and a notable transfer class.

Plenty of developing stories will arise from this 2026-27 campaign, with much of it focusing on the progress the running back, tight end, and wide receiver rooms have made to take this program to the next level and punch a possible ticket to the Big 12 Championship Game and the College Football Playoffs.

Running Back Competition

Nov 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars running back DJ Butler (25) carries the ball against against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Every offense needs a strong running back room that can open up the playbook and expand the bag of tricks the coaching staff has worked on throughout practice. Going into a highly anticipated season where expectations have risen for this program, there is a battle in the backfield for who will be the new No. 1 after the departure of Dean Connors, who entered his name into the NFL Draft.

Now that there is an open competition between three studs, it could change how the offense is called by offensive coordinator Slade Nagle. He has plenty of troops to choose from that he can rely on to use in the run game as well as the passing game. The three men at the top of the list are Mahki Hughes, Re’Shaun Sanford, and DJ Butler. All are unique in their own way and bring different skillsets that will be utilized in certain situations. What gets complicated but at the same time interesting is who wins the job, even though there will be plenty of rotation and reps. Get ready for some fun.

Tight End Options

Nov 29, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; UTSA Roadrunners tight end Patrick Overmyer (9) celebrates his touchdown catch against the Army Black Knights during the first half at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

One of Houston’s biggest weapons on offense last season was the tight end Tanner Koziol, who declared for the NFL Draft. With his departure and eligibility expiring, the position is now open for the next man up, and it is still up for grabs.

As it stands, seven athletes are competing for the top role: Patrick Overmyer, Jaivion Martin, Traville Frederick Jr., Luke McGary, Kaleb Thomas, Wyatt Herbel, and Jacory Thurman. Those who are the frontrunners to win the job include Overmyer, Martin or Frederick Jr. Whoever takes the field will need to provide their best services and be a threat down the field and in the red zone and all of these studs provide that for quarterback Conner Weigman, who needs to find someone that excels in making high contested catches, is great at finding softs and has a massive catch radius.

Wide Receiver Development

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Amare Thomas (0) reacts during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Familiar faces return to the mix. Taking the field with teammates you've worked with usually helps you feel comfortable and make improvements. For Fritz and Co., it will definitely help that three returning stars will be back, ready to rumble, including Amare Thomas, Koby Young, and Harvey Broussard.

Thomas enters the year as the star anticipated to have another stellar season after leading the receivers with 966 yards and 12 touchdowns. After Stephon Johnson's injury, Young and Broussard stepped up in a major way, contributing to a 10-win season. Young, the New Orleans native, reeled in 12 balls for 191 yards alongside his friend Broussard, who pulled in nine receptions for 126 yards. Following a solid start, the next steps in the right direction will be fascinating to watch as they will play a big part in how this roster proves to be a competitor down the stretch.