Houston Cougars Earn Commitment from Star 2027 Running Back

The Houston Cougars football team had a standout high school recruiting class of 2026. It's part of the turnaround that coach Willie Fritz has orchestrated in all departments of the program. The recruiting has significantly improved since Fritz took the reins, and that looks to be continuing for 2027.

One of Fritz's goals in high school recruiting was to focus on Texas and specifically the Houston area. That has remained a common theme in the players being brought in. It's also a theme in the ongoing recruiting for the class of 2027. Houston has already earned the commitments and interest of some standout talents. The latest talent just announced his commitment to Houston this past week.

Future Star Running Back for Houston?

I’m beyond blessed and excited to announce that I have officially committed to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Houston.



Thank you to my family, coaches, and teammates for pushing me every step of the way. Let’s work! 💪🏾🏈#Committed @UHCougarFB pic.twitter.com/MlbeCrPqwm — Kj_Porter3 (@Kj_Porter3) April 23, 2026

That is three-star running back Kendray Porter Jr. He ran for over 2000 yards and scored 29 touchdowns on 209 carries in his junior season for Newton High School. Porter Jr. added versatility to his game and pulled in 18 receptions for 463 yards and seven touchdowns. That's an average of almost 26 yards per catch.

He additionally logged one kickoff return touchdown. The 5-foot-9, 165-pound running back received four offers after his freshman season of 2023, where he earned the Texas District 12-3A D-II Offensive Newcomer of the Year. Those offers included Houston, Texas Tech, UTSA, and Stephen F. Austin.

There were also reports of Baylor being interested. Texas schools wanted this talent on their team, but it was Houston who ended up with Porter Jr., ranked the 37th running back in his class and 72nd overall prospect in Texas according to 247 Composite. Porter Jr. is also expected to visit Houston on June 4.

Newton, Texas is approximately two-and-a-half-hour drive from Houston, and Porter Jr. chose the school closest in location to home. His sophomore year was the best season of his career so far, as Porter Jr. earned his district's overall MVP with 2,218 yards and 36 touchdowns on 260 carries (8.53 yards per carry).

Porter Jr. is a multi-sport athlete and runs track in high school. He finished second in district competition as a junior with a 100-meter time of 10.72. The speed is definitely there, but Porter Jr. has also developed pass-catching and lining up wide. He can also get by and break tackles even with his size.

Newton 2027 star KJ Porter has committed to play for Willie Fritz and the Houston Cougars. 🚨



Remember when @Kj_Porter3 did THIS on 4th & 16 in the State Championship game in December?! 🤯#TXHSFB | #GoCoogs | @CoachWEFritz pic.twitter.com/GDXIWUuYjI — Dave Campbell's — TexasFootball.com (@dctf) April 23, 2026

He is Houston's first running back committed from 2027. The running back room is already looking quite strong for 2026 with senior transfer Makhi Hughes as well as juniors DJ Butler and Reshaun Sanford II. Houston recruited one of the best high school running backs in the country for 2026 in John Hebert, who's from Houston.

Porter Jr. will certainly have competition in the future, but Houston will be excited to have his talent onboard.