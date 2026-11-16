Houston Basketball Faces Its Biggest Test Yet in a Loaded Las Vegas Tournament

The Houston Cougars basketball program is out to a 3-0 start on the early season through two weeks, and now comes the first real test of the non-conference portion of the schedule with the Player's Era Eight Tournament in Las Vegas from Nov. 17-19.

This three-game stretch in three days presents the Cougars with strong competition and the opportunity to really test the endurance and depth of this new squad. Both of those areas are strengths for this current Houston group.

There's no doubt that facing three Power Four programs at this point in November can help Houston. It's exactly what happened in the 2024 edition. That was the first year of the Player's Era and featured a bit of a different setup. Houston, who went on to the national championship game that season, started the year at 4-3 and was 1-2 in the tournament.

It was clear that Houston learned a lot from those losses, and ultimately won 31 out of the next 32 in the 2024-25 season to make a national championship appearance.

Houston's Early Tests in Vegas

Nov 11, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson reacts during the second half against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This season, Player's Era shifted into an eight- and 16-team bracket-style tournament, with the Cougars playing in the mid-November time frame with fewer teams.

"It allows your team to grow. You know you’re gonna play a really good team," head coach Kelvin Sampson said.

Houston is set to play Rutgers first on Tuesday afternoon, followed by likely No. 1 Florida, and potentially an early Big 12 matchup against Kansas or West Virginia could be on the cards.

Sampson mentions how the Cougars could’ve won all three games in each of the last two Player’s Era tournaments.

“We’re up 11 on Tennessee most of the second half. Year before, same thing. We lost to Alabama in overtime. Had a four-point lead with under a minute to go,” Sampson said. “San Diego State, same thing."

These games will be critical for the two starting transfers in senior point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. and fifth-year forward Delrecco Gillespie.

"This program has played in so many big games on the biggest stages in front of the most people, but these guys haven’t. The guys that came before them hadn’t either until they went to this tournament. Everybody has to go through it," Sampson said.

Given how deep Houston's bench is, the Cougars will likely use a lot of their depth to their advantage in this one. It's not just the playing experience. This helps Houston tremendously in terms of NIL money and getting a boost in that area.

"No matter what happens when you go to this tournament, it’s a good experience. Good experiences and bad experiences never bother coaches this time of year," Sampson said.