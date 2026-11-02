The No. 10 Houston Cougars basketball program will begin its 2026-27 season at home inside Fertitta Center against the La Salle Explorers with an 8 p.m. CST tip-off time on CBS Sports Network.

Houston looks quite different in the starting lineup this season with four new starters, two of those transfers. That doesn't mean the expectations change. The Cougars were still projected second in the Big 12 standings per the preseason media polls and are in the top 10 nationally.

The non-conference schedule tips off against La Salle, a team Houston hasn't faced since the 1975 season. The Explorers weren't too great in the Atlantic 10 Conference last season, but this isn't a scrimmage or exhibition and Houston will have to perform in a real game for the first time.

Preview of Houston in 2026-27

Oct 21, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston coach Kelvin Sampson and team sit on the interview stage during the big 12 Media Days at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's a new group, but it is also experienced. The backcourt of Houston will be an interesting watch given the new duo of returning junior scoring guard Mercy Miller and senior transfer point guard Dedan Thomas Jr., who was named to the Bob Cousy Award Watchlist and is a preseason first-team All-Big 12.

The front court features star forward Joseph Tugler, who's now playing the power forward position. Tugler is on the Naismith Trophy Player of the Year and Karl Malone Award Watchlist and was also a preseason first-team All-Big 12.

Fifth-year forward Delrecco Gillespie joins him as a transfer from Kent State, where he averaged a double-double of 17.7 points and 11.3 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-8, 240-pound Gillespie looks to be a critical addition and starter up front.

Returning redshirt sophomore forward Chase McCarty is likely to be Houston's best 3-point shooter and wraps up the starting five. One of the strengths of the Cougars this season is the depth. The bench has multiple returning players and transfers who played a big role at their previous schools.

Houston's front court depth features a five-star freshman and the No. 1 center in the class of 2026, seven-footer Arafan Diane. Additionally, junior forward Braden East, who transferred from Lamar, stands at 6-foot-9 and weighs 250 pounds. He averaged almost 13 points and nine rebounds per game last season.

The Cougars also have another scoring option off the bench in senior Corey Hadnot II, who averaged over 20 points per game at Purdue Fort Wayne. It's likely that redshirt junior guard Kordel Jefferson will also have a chance to shine this season.

Houston has 16 games at home this season, which also includes critical games against all top Big 12 competition such as Arizona, Kansas, Iowa State, Texas Tech, and BYU. The Cougars also travel out to the Player's Era Tournament in Las Vegas, which could have some intriguing games.

Houston also faces No. 20 Alabama at Madison Square Garden in New York, Florida State in Jacksonville, Fla., and California in Lake Tahoe at Stateline, Nevada.

The Cougars having much more experience this season, along with a deep roster full of talent that can dominate in the paint and hit outside shots gives them a great shot of going far.