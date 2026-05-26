Kelvin Sampson Analyzed Houston's Specific Transfer Portal Ideology

The Houston Cougars are one of the most unique basketball programs in the country, and a lot of that has to due with the infectious culture that coach Kelvin Sampson and his staff have instilled.

It has created sustained success, as the Cougars are now one of the premier programs in all of college basketball. Houston is very particular about the players that it chooses, and all those players need to have what it takes to be a good fit.

There's a reason why Houston just doesn't have much turnover through the transfer portal every season. The players stay and develop year after year. That was shown in guard Emanuel Sharp, who spent five full seasons, including his redshirt at Houston. He ended up developing into a talent who could end up being selected in the NBA Draft.

Houston needed to reload for the 2026-27 season through the portal due to four starters moving on to the NBA. Even then, the philosophy remains the same. Sampson and his staff look for specific players who can meet the style of play and identity of the culture.

Sampson has recently been seen around by Houston fans during the Coaches' Caravan events and has been speaking to crowds at various locations. Sampson addressed UH's portal for this upcoming season and how it gets done in the program.

Bringing in the Right Kids

University of Houston coach Kelvin Sampson notes that UH brought in only four transfer portal players for visits this offseason and all four are now Cougars. "Very rarely do we miss on kids anymore," Sampson says talking at a UH Coaches' Caravan event at Lewis Jewelers in… https://t.co/9IA9G5rcj8 pic.twitter.com/57wdeLLKUA — Chris Baldwin (@ChrisYBaldwin) May 15, 2026

“We’ve been fortunate to have tremendous kids. And that’s not an accident. If you’re not the kid that can hang in this program, you’re better off going somewhere else. That’s why we brought in four portal kids," Sampson said.

The Cougars added their point guard in senior Dedan Thomas Jr., and also more guard depth with Corey Hadnot II, who just graduated from Purdue Fort-Wayne. Houston got the additions needed in the front court with Delrecco Gillespie and Braden East as well.

Those four players were chosen for their fit and Sampson feels that the selections have worked out over the years.

"All of those guys are the kind of guys you’ll be proud of. Now the NCAA gives us a certain number of visits we can bring kids on, and very rarely do we miss on kids anymore. We brought in four portal kids and signed them all," Sampson said.

The Cougars aren't just inviting anyone to come visit the program and recruit them. Sampson cares a lot about how the athlete is as a person and the kind of character they show. That's a big part of the culture. It matters to him that someone believes in the program and stays.

"Everybody treats the portal like Halloween. What else can we get? What else can we get? I’ve always been loyal to the kids in the program,” Sampson said. "You start bringing in all these kids from outside, those kids inside, what they should do is transfer,” Sampson said. “So why did we come here, coach, if all you’re going to do is replace us with these other kids. I’ve always been loyal to the kids who’ve been loyal to our program."

He then brought up the perfect example of that in J’Wan Roberts, who spent six seasons at Houston and ended up being the winningest player in program history.