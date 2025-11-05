Kelvin Sampson makes it known Houston can’t replace J’Wan Roberts
The Houston Cougars men’s basketball team started their 2025-26 season with a comfortable win over Lehigh 75-57, as they look to head back to the Final Four.
Head coach Kelvin Sampson won his 800th career game, and while he took time to reflect on his illustrious career so far, Sampson made it clear what he thought of the highly ranked freshmen class that played on Monday night.
Roberts Cannot be Compared
In his postgame press conference, Sampson mentioned that nothing surprised him about how they played. He talked about the fact that Houston had program icon J’Wan Roberts at the four (power forward position) last season. This season, seventh-ranked freshman and the highest-rated center in his class, Chris Cenac Jr. is taking that same position.
Roberts is the all-time winningest player in Houston men’s basketball history and played a crucial role as a leader of the program. Roberts has been a part of two Final Fours, an Elite Eight, and multiple Sweet 16 and conference championship teams.
The respect that Sampson has for Roberts is very high, and as talented as Cenac Jr. is, there is a lot of work ahead.
“Guess who replaced him tonight, Cenac. He’s never played a college game before. How did you think he was going to play?” Sampson said. “I wonder how many people compare him to J’Wan. How unplugged is that.”
While Houston’s head man was not impressed, Cenac Jr. looks to be a special talent for the Cougars this season. The 6-foot-11 New Orleans native put up a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds in his first game wearing Houston’s jersey. Cenac Jr. hit a couple of threes to start and has a workable jump shot. Additionally, his height makes him potentially a very strong rebounder for this team.
It may take time for Cenac Jr. to understand the defensive system, the level of intensity, and the program’s culture like Roberts, but all the tools are there for him to succeed at a very high level, and for this to be a special season for Houston. There is a reason Cenac Jr. is one of the top NBA prospects for next season.
New Roles
Additionally, Sampson mentioned that “everyone is moving up a chair” in terms of taking over from L.J. Cryer and Roberts, the two primary options for Houston offensively last year.
“Emanuel wasn’t a first option last year; it was L.J. and J’Wan,” Sampson said.
Houston has a lot of talent and potential, of course, being ranked no. 2, but putting all that together and establishing their roles will continue to get better as the games keep on rolling.