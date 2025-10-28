Houston Cougars Point Guard Named to Prestigious Watch List
Preseason no. 2 Houston basketball’s start of their 2025-26 regular season is around the corner, and the recognitions keep rolling in for their players. Houston won the only exhibition game it’ll play to begin the year, 61-52 over Mississippi State at The Preview CBB Exhibition on Sunday night in Rosenberg, Texas.
Senior point guard Milos Uzan is one of the stars for the Cougars this season, and he had 13 points with six rebounds, along with four assists and three steals in the first action against a live opponent.
Another Preseason Honor for Uzan
Uzan was named to the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Top 20 Preseason Watchlist on Monday. This award highlights the top point guard in college basketball, and Uzan joins the likes of Braden Smith of Purdue, Tamin Lipsey of Iowa State, and Christian Anderson of Texas Tech on the list. The Las Vegas native was also named to the Preseason All-Big 12 conference team.
Uzan transferred from Oklahoma last season and became an offensive leader for the Cougars in their run to the national championship game and started all 40 games. After an award-winning 2024-25, Uzan declared for the NBA draft but eventually decided to return to Houston for his final collegiate season.
That was a huge boost to UH’s chances, as he now gets to mentor freshman point guard Kingston Flemings and, most importantly, provide that postseason experience as the floor general for the Cougars.
Uzan was third on the team with 11.4 points per game and dished out 4.3 assists per game. His 2.98 assist-turnover ratio was third in the Big 12 and ranked 11th in the country. The 6-foot-4, 195-lb senior shot 43% from beyond the arc as one of the best three-point shooters on the team.
Uzan put up a career-high 25 points in the Cougars’ Big 12 tournament championship win over Arizona. In the NCAA Tournament, Uzan had the game-winning bucket and 22 points in a 62-60 Sweet 16 win over Purdue in Indianapolis. Uzan was named to the Big 12 all-tournament team and was on the all-conference second team as he looks to build on that.
The growth that the Sooners transfer had in just one year with the program was remarkable. Uzan had a broken nose to start the year and did not have anyone to learn the ropes of Houston’s culture and how to be their point guard. Head coach Kelvin Sampson had to teach Uzan himself, and the transition to him being one of the best floor generals in the nation a year later has been special for the Cougars.