Houston Cougars Point Guard Named to Prestigious Watch List

#⃣7⃣ is one of the nation's best...



Milos Uzan @lossyuzan named to #CousyAward Preseason Watch List @hoophallu



Season opener on Nov 3 in Fertitta Center#ForTheCity x #GoCoogs



🔗 – https://t.co/xkTvZxKZsp pic.twitter.com/mhDUCbvV8K