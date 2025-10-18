Houston Cougars Elite Point Guard Duo Ready to be Special
Houston basketball season is around the corner, and the No. 2 preseason-ranked team in America is preparing for a year of high expectations as it looks to get back to the national championship.
The long line of point guards within the UH basketball program has been continuing for close to a decade now. It started with Galen Robinson back in 2015 and then transitioned to Dejon Jarreau in 2020 and the Final Four year of 2021 before program legend Jamal Shead took the reins in 2022 and 2023.
Uzan’s Special 2024-25 Season
Last season, Milos Uzan came in as a transfer junior guard from Oklahoma who had a lot to learn about how things are done at Houston under head coach Kelvin Sampson. It ended up being an incredible season for Uzan as the starting point guard for a national finalist.
A member of the Big 12 conference second team, the 6-foot-four, 195-lb guard was also on the Big 12 All-Tournament team after scoring a career high 25 points in the Big 12 championship, along with four assists and no turnovers. Uzan averaged just over 12 PPG, along with 4.2 APG, and had the third-best assist-turnover ratio in the Big 12.
Uzan is expected to be a vital piece for the Cougars this season as one of their leaders. In 2026, Kingston Flemings will be the starting point guard of one of the best college basketball programs in the nation. Flemings is a key member of the top freshman recruiting class in school history alongside Chris Cenac Jr. and Isiah Harwell.
The Gatorade Player of the Year in Texas was ranked the third-best point guard in the country and 22nd overall prospect of 2025 according to ESPN 100. The Brennan High School product is a five-star recruit according to 247 composite and averaged 20.4 points per game, along with 6.8 assists, 6.4 rebounds, and three steals in his senior year. He also led Team USA to a gold medal at the FIBA U18 3x3 World Cup.
The Standout Pair of Point Guards
For this season, Uzan and Flemings may see time on the court together. While it may be a surprise with the Cougars having two point guards on the floor at the same time, the potential could be special. It is likely that Flemings will come off the bench as a point guard for the second unit, but with multiple floor generals, the Cougars offense could be even more efficient.
“It’s great to play alongside him. Two point guards can relieve pressure off each other and can get everyone involved on the team. It helps on offense and it helps on defense too,” Flemings said.
Mentorship
The freshman and senior duo is beneficial not just this season, but it can help Flemings for years to come. Uzan has taken on a mentorship role for Flemings as the next point guard in line, and both know how valuable that is, with Uzan not having someone to learn from last season. The Las Vegas native was put in a challenging spot, had to learn the ropes quickly, but he was built for it.
“I watched him all last year get better every single day,” Flemings said. “Just seeing him as a leader and how hard he plays every day, that’s what I want to incorporate in my game.”
There’s a lot to learn from someone like Uzan, who likely would have gotten drafted to the NBA if he had not chosen to return. Uzan brings a high level of play, not just offensively, but as a defender in Sampson’s system.
“Just trying to follow after him. I can be here and learn under him. It’s a great feeling,” Flemings said.
Similar Game and Potential
Both are quite complimentary of each other, and Uzan expects big things out of the freshman point guard.
“He’s really good. That was my first thought of him. He’s going to surprise a lot of people this year,” Uzan said at the local media day. “I think he’s a super humble kid. He’s super hard-working, and he’s a really good listener. I think he’ll go far.”
There are some similarities in their game, especially with their instincts and when to reach and get into passing lanes. Flemings can actually steal at a much higher clip, and he has already gotten better at that. Both can make shots from beyond the arc, although Uzan shoots at an elite clip of 43%.
Every single Houston player has to be playing with elite defensive energy for Sampson’s team, and Fleming has a defensive impact that can translate on that side of the ball. He describes the strengths of his game.
“Getting downhill and facilitating. I’m a good shooter and trying to get everyone open shots for the shooters on my team,” Flemings said.
With both players likely facing each other in practice at various points, Flemings had a lot of praise to give on Uzan and even something that surprised him.
“He’s great at handling the ball. He’s better on defense than I thought, honestly. Great defender on ball,” Flemings said.
Both these talented point guards will look to begin scrimmage action this weekend against Ole Miss in New Orleans before taking on Mississippi State on Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m. in Rosenberg.