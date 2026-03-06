Houston Cougars’ Share Fun Reunion on Senior Night with Former Star Player

Senior nights are always special in college basketball. There’s an argument to be made that senior nights in Houston are even more special, given the commitment the players show for multiple years for the program, which is rare in the college basketball world these days.

No. 7 Houston held its senior night in the final home game of the season, and besides Kalifa Sakho, who spent just this season, and Milos Uzan, who transferred in 2024, there were two seniors that go way back in the program. That is, senior guards Emanuel Sharp and Ramon Walker Jr.

Sharp has spent five seasons in the program, going back to his redshirt year of 2021-22, and has turned into one of the greatest Houston Cougars basketball players of all time as the program’s all-time leading 3-point shooter. He shared a teary-eyed hug with coach Kelvin Sampson before the game in the senior ceremony.

“Seeing his face and seeing how much he cares about me, it really had my throat balled up,” Sharp said.

University of Houston coach Kelvin Sampson and Emanuel Sharp have an emotional Senior Night hug. With Sampson holding on extra long and both needing to wipe their eyes. pic.twitter.com/fcQiqTa1Zp — Chris Baldwin (@ChrisYBaldwin) March 5, 2026

Sharp also spoke after the game directly to the audience after a fierce second-half comeback win over Baylor, 77-64, as Houston went to 15-1 at home this season. The senior leader added 19 points on 50% shooting along with five 3-pointers, including the go-ahead shot with seven minutes left.

“It’s been life-changing to be able to play in front of you guys. I’ve had the best teammates. I just want to say I love you all,” Sharp said.

When the crowd was chanting the familiar “One more year”, as it does to all the longest-tenured seniors such as J’Wan Roberts last season, Sharp was clearly amused. He later mentioned that he wishes it could be the case, but Sharp is the last of the COVID recruits and has no more years of eligibility left.

“If I could, I would. Y’all said that to J’Wan on his 10th year,” Sharp said jokingly.

After his post-game remarks, Sharp and the team had an interesting reunion and moment with former star guard LJ Cryer, who now plays for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA.

A Former Senior Guard to a Current One

Feb 24, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard LJ Cryer (4) during team introductions before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

The starting shooting guard on the team that reached the national championship, Cryer, made it to the All-Tournament Team for the Final Four and was first team All Big 12 with an average of 15.7 points per game.

Cryer was dragged onto the floor in good spirit by his former teammates once spotted and started an “LJ Cryer” chant.

Houston guard Emanuel Sharp talks to crowd after Senior Night, calls UH run the best four and 1/2 years of his life. Then Sharp and rest of players call LJ Cryer, their beloved teammate from prior 2 seasons, onto the floor despite Cryer's protests. Cryer is in town with Warriors. pic.twitter.com/nd4KTgLWml — Chris Baldwin (@ChrisYBaldwin) March 5, 2026

“It was great having him here, especially on senior night. I didn’t even know he was here until they called him out on the speaker. I didn’t get any heads up,” Sharp said. “I know he had a daughter, so I’m congratulating him on that. I love seeing my former teammates come back.”

Cryer was in Houston as the Warriors were in town to face the Houston Rockets. Cryer ended up with an NBA career high 12 points in 20 minutes and went 4/8 from three off the bench in Golden State’s massive upset of the Rockets on Thursday night.

Sampson has continued to give advice to Cryer on his NBA journey.

“Every night you play, it’s a showcase for you. You’re not going to finish your career in Golden State. You’re always looking for your next opportunity,” Sampson said. “

Lauren Sampson, the chief of staff, mentioned that everyone from last year’s team had received their Big 12 championship/Final Four ring except Cryer. He was awarded that on Senior Night 2026, also ironically against his former college team in Baylor.

“I couldn’t think of a better time to give it,” Sampson said.