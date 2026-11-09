Houston Guard Chendall Weaver Makes Instant Impact After Eligibility Update

The Houston Cougars finally got a big update related to their fifth-year guard Chendall Weaver, who transferred to Houston in mid-August after signing a financial aid agreement.

The saga of fifth-year collegiate players from the high school class of 2022 looking for an extra year after the NCAA's newest five-for-five rule over the summer has continued well into basketball season. Weaver and Houston, by extension, are closely involved in these decisions.

After weeks of indecision, Weaver received a temporary restraining order from a Texas District Court per Houston Athletics and was eligible just in time for Houston's second game of the season against California at Lake Tahoe. The news was released right before the game in a sudden but positive turn of events for both parties involved.

New Chendall Weaver Eligibility Update

Weaver’s restraining order will last two weeks through Nov. 19. Following the two-week period, his eligibility will expire unless he receives another extension or a temporary injunction from the court.

That will cover Weaver for the third game of the season against Jacksonville State at home and all three games of the Player's Era Tournament in Las Vegas. Two of the Player's Era games will likely be highly competitive against top opponents.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Weaver was clearly ready to go out of the gate and made an immediate impact on the game against California on Sunday night. His opportunity finally came with Houston and he made full use of it.

Weaver only got 15 minutes off the bench, but came in and brought electric energy. He made multiple rebounds on both the offensive and defensive glass. After an early offensive rebound, Weaver threw down a put-back dunk and then followed it up with a steal and ran down the floor for another epic dunk.

Weaver reacted in excitement and was pumped up after that sequence, as was the Houston bench. That's the kind of player Weaver is. In total, Weaver had six points, six rebounds, and three steals. There's a reason he was called a perfect fit for Houston and coach Kelvin Sampson when acquired back in August.

Weaver is a great rebounder, outside defender and brings hustle. He would be a great addition if he's able to remain eligible. Weaver grew up around the Dallas-Fort Worth area and played at UT Arlington as a freshman. After winning conference Freshman of the Year, Weaver transferred to the Texas Longhorns and spent the next three seasons in Austin.

He was still one of the top rebounders on the team and could chip in with points as well. Houston is a place where Weaver can shine, but it's a matter of how his situation will be resolved in the courts.