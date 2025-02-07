Houston projected as a No. 2 seed by two prominent NCAA Tournament bracket sites
Houston’s loss last weekend didn’t affect its seed according to two prominent sites for NCAA Tournament selections.
The Cougars remain a No. 2 seed in the latest edition of ESPN.com expert Joe Lunardi's “Bracketology,” released earlier on Friday. Houston is projected as the No. 2 seed in the South region, and is matched up against No. 15 seed Bryant in an opening-round game in Wichita, Kan.
That winner will face the winner of the first-round game between No. 7 seed Mississippi State and No. 10 Utah State.
Auburn, which beat Houston earlier this season, remains projected as the No. 1 seed in the South, with the regional games to be held in Atlanta, Ga.
Auburn and Houston also remain the top two seeds in the South region by Jerry Palm of CBSSports.com. The Cougars - who were a No. 3 seed last week by Palm - are now his No. 2 in the South, and will play in Wichita in the opening round, but against No. 15 seed Central Connecticut State.
Then, the winner of that game will face the winner of the first-round game between No. 7 Oklahoma and No. 10 Nebraska. For storyline purposes, that would be an ideal situation should Houston and Oklahoma meet up, since Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson formerly was the head man for the Sooners.
Houston, though, sees its projected seeding slip a little on the college basketball analytics website EvanMiya.com. That site has the Cougars ranked No. 10, which falls anywhere from a 3 to a 5 seed.
EvanMiya.com uses a pair of metrics to determine a team’s NCAA Tournament seeding: Win Quality and Loss Quality.
Win Quality “measures how good your wins are based on the difficulty of those games,” while Loss Quality “measures how bad your losses are based on the difficulty of those games.”
The Cougars have a win quality total of 5.4 and a loss quality of -1.5 for an overall resume quality total of 3.9. Houston is ranked No. 16 in win quality and No. 7 in loss quality.
Last weekend, Houston had its 13-game winning streak snapped with an 82-81 overtime loss at home to Texas Tech. The Cougars rebounded with a 72-63 win, also at home, against Oklahoma State on Tuesday, and will now play at Colorado on Saturday before returning to the Fertitta Center Monday night to face Baylor.