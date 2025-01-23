Houston Cougars On SI

Houston shockingly low in college basketball rankings

Despite 11 consecutive wins, Kelvin Sampson's team is being knocked for its Quad 1 record

Ben Sherman

Houston Cougars guard Terrance Arceneaux (23), guard Milos Uzan (7), guard L.J. Cryer (4), forward J'Wan Roberts (13) and forward Ja'Vier Francis (5) walk on the court after a timeout in the second half against the Utah Utes at Fertitta Center. The Cougars defeated the Utes 70-36. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Despite a 15-3 record and the best defense in college basketball, at least one college basketball reporter thinks the Houston Cougars are overrated.

Houston hammered Utah 70-36 on Wednesday night for its 11th consecutive victory. The Cougars are now 7-0 in the Big 12, all alone in first place and ranked No. 3 in the country in the NCAA NET Rankings.

But CBS Sports college basketball columnist and TV analyst Gary Parrish has Houston ranked No. 18 in his latest Top 25 And 1 national rankings.

Why does he have the Cougars so low?

"Heading into the weekend, Iowa State and Arizona are tied for second in the Big 12 standings with 6-1 league records. They both trail only Houston, which is 14-3 overall and 6-0 in the Big 12 -- but just 0-3 in Quadrant 1 with zero wins over teams currently ranked in the Top 25 And 1," wrote Parrish. "Is Houston really good again? Yes, I think so.

"But if you're one of the people who have noticed that I have the Cougars 11 spots lower in the Top 25 And 1 than where they are in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, please read the last part of that description of Houston's body of work two paragraphs above."

Houston Needs More Quad 1 Wins

While it's true Houston is 0-3 in Quad 1 games, two of those losses were last-minute defeats to two of the best teams in the country — No. 1 Auburn and No. 7 Alabama. And the third loss was to San Diego State in overtime at the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas. The Cougars have not lost a game since that heartbreaker on Nov. 30.

That 0-3 record could easily be 3-3 by next weekend. Houston's next three games are all Quad 1 opportunities, starting with a road game at Kansas on Saturday. A Quad 1 game is a home matchup against a top 30 team in the NET Rankings, or a road game against a top 50 team in the NET. The NCAA Tournament Selection Committee uses the NET as the primary sorting tool for selection and seeding for the NCAA tournament.

In addition to being ranked No. 3 in the NET, Houston is also ranked No. 3 in KenPom's ratings, in large part because the Cougars defense is rated as the most efficient defense in the country.

Ben Sherman
BEN SHERMAN

Ben Sherman has been covering the sports world for most of his journalism career, including 17 years with The Oregonian/OregonLive. One of his favorite memories was covering the 1999 Fiesta Bowl - the first BCS National Championship Game - at Sun Devil Stadium.

