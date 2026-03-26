Houston's Unofficial Home Sweet 16 Continues to Make History

When University of Houston Athletics relinquished hosting for the 2026 NCAA South Regional to Rice University back in September, it was for a moment like this. It ended up working out perfectly in terms of a logistical standpoint.

While a Sweet 16 win against a challenging No. 3 seed Illinois will not be handed to No. 2 seed Houston whatsoever, the atmosphere of playing in the program's home city is quite unique. Higher seeded teams have long been placed near a respective regional, but nothing like this.

The distance between Houston basketball's practice facility and Toyota Center in downtown, the site of the South Regional is just 2.5 miles apart. It shows a seven minute drive with no traffic. This is probably as close as any Sweet 16 team will get to playing at home in a regional.

The move by athletic director Eddie Nuñez has looked more incredible in hindsight. it gives an incredible opportunity to the UH fan base that is still growing to pack the Toyota Center and give Houston a home court advantage. That's why playing in the South Region meant so much this time around more so than seeding.

It was honestly amusing to see what Houston's send-off and travel day looked like. It was more of the same, until it wasn't.

Shortest March Madness Commute Ever?

Hop in the car for possibly the shortest drive to an NCAA Tournament regional in history.

University of Houston ➡️ team hotel

3.4 miles

Kelvin Sampson: “Nice flight.”@HoustonChron pic.twitter.com/uckqaQuKPl — Joseph Duarte (@Joseph_Duarte) March 24, 2026

Houston took its team bus straight to the team hotel on Tuesday evening. Yes, the Cougars still had to stay in a hotel and it technically was not their own bed, but it was as good as that. It's NCAA regulations and helps the team stay together. The journey would have been around 15 minutes with traffic.

The Cougars are staying at the Magnolia Hotel in downtown Houston. When UH got there, coach Kelvin Sampson understood the amusing part. He gave a funny comment.

Houston coach Kelvin Sampson as he gets off bus at the team hotel in Houston.

“Nice flight.” pic.twitter.com/kKWMbvUIer — Joseph Duarte (@Joseph_Duarte) March 24, 2026

This is probably the shortest distance from a team's practice facility to team hotel in NCAA Tournament history. No flights involved. Houston fans could be at the send-off and welcome at the team hotel under an hour from each other.

Houston has been on the opposite side as well. The Cougars played Purdue in Indianapolis last year in the Sweet 16. It was a home game for the Boilmakers, but Houston still won. Sampson and the team understand they'll have to beat at their best to take care of Illinois, no matter how much fan support they receive.

Houston's schedule remains the same as other teams now, and it's better for the Cougars to keep a similar schedule at this time of year. Another point to consider is Houston has played at Toyota Center the past three seasons, including this year.