3 Ways Houston Can Beat Illinois in the Sweet 16

The Houston Cougars are faced with a challenging task in the Sweet 16. No. 2 seed Houston will take on No. 3 seed Illinois in what is expected to be an incredible game. Many consider the Fighting Illini to be a tough matchup for the Cougars, and they are one of the best teams remaining in the field even as a three seed.

Coach Kelvin Sampson was in awe of Illinois and gave an incredible amount of respect in his weekly Zoom press conference on the talent of the team and its high-powered offense. Freshman point guard Keaton Wagler quickly caught Sampson's eye while watching film and he praised his abilities.

Sampson called Illinois scary good and Houston will need to be at its best to survive and advance. The Cougars are playing an unofficial home game at Toyota Center in downtown Houston, a huge advantage to being seeded high in the South Regional. Houston will need its fan support, but will have to execute in these certain areas to take care of Illinois.

Open Shots

Mar 21, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) attempts a three-point basket Texas A&M Aggies guard Josh Holloway (1) during the first half of a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Teams that have been able to beat Illinois did well making their open threes and taking full advantage of any space from beyond the arc. Even when not shooting it particularly well overall, some timely shots would go down. Houston is capable of making open threes and even getting hot from that range. Lobs to the big men such as Chris Cenac Jr. and Joseph Tugler could be big.

The Cougars' two senior guards in Emanuel Sharp and Milos Uzan were more than 40% from three last season and looked to have gotten out of a slump towards the end of the year in the first weekend of March Madness. Both of them will need to step up. Both the freshmen will have to knock them down as well. Point guard Kingston Flemings is shooting around 38% while Cenac Jr. is hovering around 35%.

Flemings will play a crucial role in this one. He must deliver the way he has been the entire year in the mid-range game. Illinois' drop coverage in defense will give him opportunites to get to work in that area and pull-up. The same goes for Sharp who is also capable of that. Uzan's floater is a big key for Houston's offense. If all three guards can dominate the mid-range, that will open up lanes to the basket.

Showing Up on Defense

Houston is basically the best scoring defense in the country, allowing just over 62 points per game. Illinois' offense is one of the best in the country, scoring close to 85 points per game. Something has to give. Two of the best defenses that Illinois faced in Michigan and Michigan State each allowed 70 points in regulation.

Nebraska gave around 80. None of those defenses are like Houston and present the physicality and hustle that the Cougars show. UH also did that against Big 12 competition. Houston will have to keep Illinois at 70 or under to give themselves a great chance. Illinois gives up around 69 points per game while the Cougars score 77.5. Houston will have to hit the 75+ points. The stats can be misleading. If UH plays their best defense, it will be difficult for any team.

Turnovers

This is such an important statistic that has to go Houston's way. Houston has the least turnovers per game in the country while Illinois is right behind them at fourth just under nine. The Cougars force just under 14 per game while the Fighting Illini have one of the lowest forced turnover rates in the nation. The margins with turnovers must go in Houston’s favor. A few point swing in the turnover margin could end up being the difference.

Houston forces 7.6 steals per game while Illinois forces the least amount of steals in the country at 3.7. The Cougars will have to live up to their name in ball security and not give it away to make up for whatever happens in terms of the disadvantages with rebounding in this game.

Houston doesn't turn it over. Illinois doesn't force any. Houston does force turnovers at a high level. The Cougars will have to be careful in fouling as the Fighting Illini shoot well at the line and foul at one of the lowest rates in the country. The free throw difference will have to be minimal.

Illinois is plus four in rebounding overall. The difference on the offensive glass is marginal according to the numbers. The way Houston rebounds in games can vary. Illinois has probably not faced a team with the intensity and physicality that the Cougars bring to the table. It will need to be high for Houston.