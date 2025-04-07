Houston vs. Florida: Live score, updates, highlights from 2025 NCAA championship game
Monday night, Houston attempts to win its first NCAA men’s basketball title.
The Cougars go for history as they take on Florida in the national championship game in San Antonio.
Houston (35-4) is in its first championship game since making it back-to-back in 1983 and again in 1984. The Cougars come in on an 18-game winning streak and have now won 31 of their last 32 ballgames after rallying from 14 points down with nearly eight minutes left to defeat Duke, 70-67, in Saturday’s Final Four game.
Florida (35-4) has won 11 straight ballgames and 17 of its last 18. The Gators made it to Monday night after a 79-73 win against Auburn behind a 34-point performance from senior guard Walter Clayton Jr.
If Florida wins, it will be the first Gators’ championship since they won two straight from 2006-07.
But will this finally be the night for Houston, after decades of tournament heartbreak, to cut down the nets? And will this be the pinnacle for coach Kelvin Sampson, who can get his 800th career win on Monday?
We’re about to find out.
HOUSTON 0, FLORIDA 0 1ST HALF
PREGAME
- Here at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Is this the night that the Houston basketball team can finally cut down the nets and claim a national title for the first time? The Cougars are getting set to face Florida.