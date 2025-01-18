How to watch Houston basketball at UCF: TV channel, live stream, betting odds
Houston goes for its 10th straight win as the Cougars head to Florida.
They take on UCF in Big 12 Conference basketball action, which will tip off locally at 11 a.m.
With its nine-game winning streak, Houston has also cracked the Top 10 in both major polls; No. 10 in the Associated Press Top 25 and No. 8 in the USA Today coaches’ poll. The Cougars are also ranked No. 3 in the latest NCAA NET rankings.
Houston is coming off a 70-54 win at the Fertitta Center against West Virginia on Wednesday night, which also extended the nation’s longest active home court winning streak to 32 straight. Graduate forward J’Wan Roberts led the way with 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting, a game after he scored his 1,000th career point.
What Kelvin Sampson said following Houston's ninth straight win
Graduate guard LJ Cryer added 18 points and made five 3-pointers, and junior guard Emanuel Sharp scored 14 points and made three treys.
Mylik Wilson, a graduate guard, was held scoreless Wednesday as he still can become the 53rd Cougar to hit 1,000 points, as he needs 3 points to do so. Wilson, who also played at Texas Tech and Louisiana prior to arriving in Houston, has scored 247 of his 997 points in a Cougar uniform.
UCF is coming off an 95-89 win last Tuesday at Arizona State to improve to 3-2 in the conference, putting the Knights in a tie for sixth place. Keyshawn Hall, a junior, scored 40 points in the win and had seven rebounds, six assists and went a perfect 10-of-10 from the free throw line.
Big 12 basketball power rankings: Iowa State, Houston and Arizona remain at the top
Hall currently leads the Knights in both scoring (17.6) and rebounding (6.6).
Houston leads UCF in the overall series, 24-11, and the Cougars have won nine straight games and 13 of the last 14 games against the Knights.
On Tuesday, the Cougars return to the Fertitta Center to take on Utah. Then next Saturday, Houston heads back on the road and will play at Kansas in a much-anticipated showdown.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Houston’s matchup against UCF on Saturday morning:
Houston at UCF TV Channel, Live Stream, Odds
Who: Houston (13-3, 5-0) at UCF (12-4, 3-2) in a Big 12 Conference college basketball game
When: 11 a.m. CST | Saturday, Jan. 18
Where: Addition Financial Arena | Orlando, Florida
Live Stream: Stream Houston-UCF live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
Our Prediction: Houston 62, UCF 55
Betting Odds: Houston is favored by 11.5 points per FanDuel Sportsbook
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Houston Cougars On SI for live updates and big-play highlights throughout Wednesday’s matchup.