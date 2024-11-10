How to watch No. 4 Houston basketball vs. No. 11 Auburn: TV channel, live stream, prediction, odds
In one of the most anticipated games of the nonconference college basketball slate, No. 4 Houston and No. 11 Auburn face off Saturday at the Toyota Center in downtown Houston.
The teams come into the matchup as the top two programs in the country in KenPom's ratings — largely because of their defense. Both rosters feature remarkable defensive versatility, with multiple players who can guard several positions.
We'll see how Auburn (1-0) responds after a strange incident on Friday. The Tigers had their team flight grounded on after a fight broke out on the plane between Auburn players. After the plane returned to Auburn, the team eventually reboarded and completed the flight to Houston.
Here are details on how to watch and follow Houston's Saturday night matchup with Auburn:
Auburn vs. Houston TV Channel, Live Stream, Betting Odds
Who: No. 11 Auburn (1-0) vs. No. 4 Houston (1-0) in a nonconference men's basketball game
When: 8:30 p.m. CT | Saturday, November 9
Where: Toyota Center | Houston, Texas
Live Stream: Stream Auburn-Houston live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPNU
Our Prediction: Houston 73, Auburn 68
Betting Odds: Houston is favored by 5.5 points per FanDuel Sportsbook
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Houston On SI for live updates and big-play highlights throughout Saturday's matchup