How to watch No. 4 Houston basketball vs. No. 11 Auburn: TV channel, live stream, prediction, odds

The Cougars and Tigers are the top two college basketball teams in the country

Ben Sherman

The Houston Cougars will play the Auburn Tigers on Saturday at the Toyota Center, the home of the Houston Rockets.
In one of the most anticipated games of the nonconference college basketball slate, No. 4 Houston and No. 11 Auburn face off Saturday at the Toyota Center in downtown Houston.

The teams come into the matchup as the top two programs in the country in KenPom's ratings — largely because of their defense. Both rosters feature remarkable defensive versatility, with multiple players who can guard several positions.

We'll see how Auburn (1-0) responds after a strange incident on Friday. The Tigers had their team flight grounded on after a fight broke out on the plane between Auburn players. After the plane returned to Auburn, the team eventually reboarded and completed the flight to Houston.

Here are details on how to watch and follow Houston's Saturday night matchup with Auburn:

Auburn vs. Houston TV Channel, Live Stream, Betting Odds

Who: No. 11 Auburn (1-0) vs. No. 4 Houston (1-0) in a nonconference men's basketball game

When: 8:30 p.m. CT | Saturday, November 9

Where: Toyota Center | Houston, Texas

Live Stream: Stream Auburn-Houston live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: ESPNU

Our Prediction: Houston 73, Auburn 68

Betting Odds: Houston is favored by 5.5 points per FanDuel Sportsbook

Live Updates, HighlightsFollow the game on Houston On SI for live updates and big-play highlights throughout Saturday's matchup

