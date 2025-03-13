How to watch, stream Houston basketball vs. Colorado: TV channel, predictions
Two years in the Big 12 Conference, two regular-season championships for Houston basketball.
Now, the Cougars want to do what they didn’t get done last season, and that’s to win the conference tournament.
Houston begins play at the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship tournament Thursday afternoon in Kansas City with a quarterfinal matchup. The top-seeded Cougars will take on Colorado, the lowest-seeded team in the tournament at No. 16.
Houston remains in excellent shape to land a top NCAA Tournament seed
But the Buffaloes have refused to pack it in for their season, coming up with back-to-back upsets in the tourney. They defeated No. 9 seed TCU in the opening round Tuesday before storming back from a second-half deficit to down No. 8 West Virginia in Wednesday’s second round.
Now, Colorado seeks to pull off an even more massive upset against Houston (27-4), which has won 10 straight games and 23 of its last 24. The Cougars finished the regular season 19-1 in Big 12 play after fending off Baylor, 65-61, in Waco last Saturday night.
What Kelvin Sampson said was the key for Houston to finally win it all: 'Be fearless'
Graduate guard LJ Cryer leads the Cougars in scoring, averaging 15.3 points per game, and is also making 42.1% of his 3-point baskets. Cryer and graduate forward J’Wan Roberts - who is the team’s top rebounder averaging 6.4 boards per game - were named first-team All-Big 12 earlier in the week.
Houston guard LJ Cryer receives huge honor from The Sporting News
In the win at Baylor, Roberts became the fourth player in program history to score at least 1,000 points and grab at least 1,000 rebounds, joining legendary centers Elvin Hayes, Hakeem Olajuwon and Greg Anderson.
Houston's Kelvin Sampson named Big 12 Coach of the Year for second straight season
Colorado’s top scorer is guard Julian Hammond III, who is averaging 12.7 points and has made 42% of his field goal attempts.
Houston and Colorado played once in the regular season, on Feb. 8 in Boulder, with the Cougars needing a late run to hold off the Buffs, winning 69-59.
After winning the outright regular-season Big 12 title in its first season in the league, the Cougars were defeated by Iowa State in the Big 12 tournament championship game.
The winner of the Houston-Colorado game moves on to Friday’s semifinal round and will play the winner of the quarterfinal between No. 5 seed Iowa State and No. 4 BYU, which will precede the Cougars’ game with the Buffs.
Houston vs. Colorado TV Channel, Live Stream, Predictions
Who: No. 1 seeded Houston (27-4) vs. No. 16 seed Colorado (14-19) in the quarterfinals of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Conference Championship men’s college basketball tournament
When: 2 p.m. CST | Thursday, March 13
Where: T-Mobile Center | Kansas City, Missouri
ESPN FPI Prediction: Houston has a 95.0% chance to win
Our Prediction: Houston 79, Colorado 58
TV Channel/Live Stream: ESPN2/ESPN+
Live Stream: Stream the game live online on the ESPN app, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu, YouTube TV.
Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 198 (Houston broadcast)
Live Audio Stream: Listen online on The Varsity Network App