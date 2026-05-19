Emanuel Sharp Gaining Increasing Amounts of Recognition at NBA Combine

This could be a special NBA draft for the Houston Cougars basketball program. While the two freshmen from this past season's team, Kingston Flemings and Chris Cenac Jr. are expected to be taken in the top half of the first round, the two former senior guards could also end up drafted.

Houston is set to have four possible players from this year's team taken in the draft. Emanuel Sharp, the senior leader and shooting guard of the 2025-26 Houston Cougars, gained a lot of momentum across the NBA world during the NBA Combine in Chicago.

Sharp stood out in a lot of different ways that left some scouts and reporters intrigued on what he could possibly bring to an NBA team. It's possible that his performances at the Combine and at the scrimmage may have moved him up into the late second round.

Here's where Sharp made his presence felt.

Another Standout Houston Guard

Houston guards defend like crazy. Always.



Emanuel Sharp just forced a shot clock violation during the scrimmage at the NBA Combine and knocked down a three a few minutes later.



Averaged 15.5 points and 1.2 steals per game as a senior at Houston while shooting 37.2% from three… pic.twitter.com/xn8lF5B8kO — Noah Weber (@noahweber00) May 13, 2026

The experienced Houston guards doing what they've always been doing as a player in coach Kelvin Sampson's program catches attention simply because no other players have that effort and intensity on defense.

Sharp put together an outstanding Combine scrimmage and displayed all the strong facets of his game. The 6-foot-3, 205 pound guard was the leading scorer for his team with 17 points. That included a couple 3-pointers, dunks and free throws alongside his usual physical defense.

Sharp ended up the all-time leading 3-point shooter in Houston history and passed current NBA player and UH alum Marcus Sasser on that list. The 22-year-old veteran guard is capable of being that perfect "3-and-D" player for any NBA team and provide a spark off the bench. While he shot 37 percent on high volume last season, Sharp was at over 40 percent during his junior year where he helped lead Houston to the national championship game.

He also averaged three rebounds per game this past season and shot 89 percent from the free throw line.

Houston’s Emanuel Sharp finished as the leading scorer for his team in the first scrimmage of the day at the NBA Combine (17 points).



Knocked down some threes, played hard-nosed defense, and even had a nice slam in transition. pic.twitter.com/413hj7qyfl — Noah Weber (@noahweber00) May 13, 2026

Sharp was the rare four-year player at the same school, and ended up being a great leader for the program as well. That kind of dedication is rare in the sport these days. Sharp has been projected to go 56th overall to the Chicago Bulls in the latest ESPN mock draft. He's widely thought of as a late second round or undrafted free agent signing, and the combine may have secured his spot as a draft pick.

Houston’s Emanuel Sharp said that he was on the phone with Kelvin Sampson after his first scrimmage at the combine, and Sharp said that Sampson said “if I don’t rebound he’s gonna rebound better he’s gonna run me.”



On Sampson:



“He influenced me so much…He’s made me a great… pic.twitter.com/gx9nxdpM85 — Noah Weber (@noahweber00) May 14, 2026

His interview process also went really well with his honest answers about Houston and his experiences with Sampson. Sharp is ranked 60th on ESPN's big board. Sharp finished tied for fourth in the shuttle run among guards at 2.80 seconds and was third in spot-up shooting at 18/25.