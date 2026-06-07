Kelvin Sampson Becomes A Different Kind of Coach To His NBA Players

The time that college basketball coaches get to truly be around some of the best NBA talent on their team is mostly limited these days. Most players who are expected to go near the top of the first round are one-and-done in college, meaning they move on to the NBA after their freshman year.

For Houston, it's been a mix of both. The Cougars have had the best of the best high school talent come through and move on professionally, while also having culture players stay all four years and then play at the NBA level. Coach Kelvin Sampson has been right there every step of the way for his players in their journey.

The culture and program never change, but the players constantly do. Sampson's role in his former player's lives change once they either graduate or play professionally.

Sampson, The Advisor

Mar 25, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson reacts during a practice session ahead of the south regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"When they call me, I go from being their coach to their financial advisor," Sampson said. "Save your money. You don't need a Mercedes. There's nothing wrong with driving a Ford. Go to Chastang Ford and get an Explorer or Expedition. Or go to High Country Chevrolet and get a nice Tahoe. Nothing wrong with those cars."

Sampson skillfully added the names of dealers who have supported the program in the past. But his main point is quite relevant, especially in today's world. With all the NIL money that is substantial, lifestyle and glam are being shown off more than ever. Players being smart with their money, knowing they can't play basketball their whole lives, is critical to future success.

Someone who's seen it all in Sampson likely provides these players with the kind of advice that helps them in other parts of life, not just whatever faces them on the court.

"Quit running around here peeing on trees and act like you've got to show somebody that you've got the nicest whip. What's that got to do with anything? Save your money, man!," Sampson exclaimed with a smile.

It was typical of Sampson to be brutally honest in his press conferences. As two young 19-year-olds, Kingston Flemings and Chris Cenac Jr., are about to get taken in the top 20 of the NBA Draft, this kind of advice and mentorship will prove to be extremely valuable. The Cougars are expected to have four players taken in the draft or signed, with the other two being graduates, Emanuel Sharp and Milos Uzan.

Flemings, in particular, has received a lot of attention and could be one of the star players in an NBA franchise. Sampson will likely be there for any help outside the court as well.