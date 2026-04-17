Kingston Flemings Set to Make Official Announcement on His Future

The Houston Cougars have already been working on improving the roster for next season through the transfer portal. Houston has made some big additions that have significantly upgraded the guard room since the conclusion of the 2025-26 season.

This offseason was going to be one of the biggest challenges for coach Kelvin Sampson in terms of reloading to stay competitive for a national championship. It seems like the Cougars have been going all in to make that happen so far with four acquisitions, including two guards.

With the losses of senior guards Emanuel Sharp and Milos Uzan, Houston needed to get some guard play from the portal. One of the most important players from last season's team is still yet to announce his official decision on what's next. That is freshman All-American point guard Kingston Flemings, who was one of the best players in the country.

Flemings is widely expected to declare for the 2026 NBA Draft as he will likely be at least a top-10 pick. While his fellow freshman teammate in forward Chris Cenac Jr. made his intentions known of putting his name in the draft on April 9, Flemings has yet to do so.

While it technically remains an undecided question for next season, it really isn't. The Cougars know that and that's why incoming senior point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. committed to Houston. He was one of the best point guards available in the portal, and UH wouldn't have made that investment if Flemings was coming back.

Flemings' NBA Announcement on the Horizon

Mar 25, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings speaks during a practice session press conference ahead of the south regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Sampson made it clear on his latest Zoom press conference that Flemings will be heading to the NBA.

"I'll give you the inside scoop," Sampson said sarcastically with his mouth covered. "Kingston's going in the draft. And he's going to be a top-10 pick."

The expected decision of declaring for the draft will be coming up very soon, as Flemings will hold a press conference this weekend to announce his future. Sampson will also be there.

Flemings is ranked the No. 7 prospect in the draft according to ESPN and is flat out one of the best guards available. While he was a five-star recruit according to 247 Composite out of Brennan High School in San Antonio last year, Flemings rocketed up the draft boards with his impressive play as a freshman starter for Houston.

In just his first season with the Cougars, Flemings took control of the offense and was a great scorer all across the board. Flemings was a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award and made it onto the All-Big 12 First Team and Freshman Team besides being a consensus All-American. He also set the all-time freshman scoring and assist mark at Houston while putting up a career-high 42 points, the school freshman single-game scoring record.