Live updates, score: Houston vs. Jackson State college basketball opener
The Houston Cougars are back, and some pundits think they are better than ever.
Ranked No. 4 to start the 2024-25 college basketball season, Kelvin Sampson's team is a preseason favorite to cut down the nets at the 2025 Final Four in San Antonio.
Boasting four returning starters, a top 50 transfer portal addition and a healthy Terrance Arceneaux, the Cougars are loaded. Fifth-year senior guard LJ Cryer is the centerpiece for the Cougars. He averaged 15.5 points and shot 38.8 percent from the 3-point line last season.
Follow our live updates and in-game analysis as Cryer and the Cougars open their season at home Monday night vs. Jackson State. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT and the game is being televised on ESPN+.
First Half Updates
Houston 18, Jackson State 3, 11:52 left: Houston catches fire from the 3-point line and goes on a 15-1 run to take control of the game. Terrrance Arceneaux, Joseph Tugler and LJ Cryer all knocked down threes during the run.
Jackson State technical: Mo Williams' teams gets a rare technical foul for having six men on the court. Can't remember the last time that happened in a college basketball game. Houston leads 12-2 with 13:30 to play.
Houston 5, Jackson State 2: 15:29 left: Oklahoma transfer Milos Uzan looks really good in the early going. He buries a 3-pointer and dishes to Joseph Tugler for a dunk to give Houston an early lead. Sloppy start to the game with four total turnovers in the first four minutes.
Houston coach Kelvin Sampson rolls out the same starting five as last week's exhibition win over Texas A&M: LJ Cryer, Emanuel Sharp, Milos Uzan, J'Wan Roberts and Joseph Tugler.
Pregame Updates
Houston comes into the game with longest home winning streak in the nation at 22 games.
Houston is wearing its home whites tonight. Jordan Brand, of course. We're about five minutes away from tip.