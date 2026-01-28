No. 10 Houston Cougars vs TCU Horned Frogs Live Updates, Box Score

The No. 10 Houston Cougars are staying on the road as they continue to navigate the Big 12 gauntlet, taking on the TCU Horned Frogs on Wednesday night in the Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth.

Houston is coming off a tight 90-86 loss at No. 11 Texas Tech on Saturday and surprisingly dropped four spots in the AP Poll. The Cougars had an 11 game win streak coming in and that came to an end with their first Big 12 loss of the season.

Houston enters this game at 17-2 and 5-1 in the Big 12, while TCU is 13-7 and 3-4 in the conference.

UH's historic 16 game road win streak that was the longest in the country was also snapped by Tech. Houston has been a great road team, and it'll look to pick that up at TCU.

Coogs vs Horned Frogs

Jan 24, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars forward Joseph Tugler (11) shoots a free throw against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Houston owns a 50-26 lead in the all-time series against TCU, which began in 1955. This is the fourth most played series in UH history, but this matchup will be the only one between these two teams this season.

The Cougars have won three out of the last four games against the Horned Frogs. However, the first ever Big 12 loss for Houston was at the hands of TCU back in January of 2024 in a 68-67 loss on the road. This is Houston's first visit to Fort Worth since that game.

In the most recent meeting, Houston dominated over TCU 65-46 inside Fertitta Center last season. UH will need to go back to being the road warriors, as the Horned Frogs lead the all-time series in Fort Worth 19-14. TCU is currently 9-4 in home games this season.

Freshman point guard Kingston Flemings put up a historic 42 point game against Texas Tech on Saturday and is now the team's leading scorer with 17 points per game. He was named to the Big 12 Starting Five of the Week. The Cougars will obviously need him and specifically senior point guard Milos Uzan to chip in.

TCU is not an easy opponent whatsoever, as goes for any Big 12 team. The Horned Frogs took No. 14 Kansas to overtime in Allen Fieldhouse while being extremely competitive against No. 13 BYU on the road as well.

TCU is led by sophomore forward David Punch, who averages 14.6 PPG, 7.8 RPG and over 2 blocked shots a game. The Horned Frogs are coming off a 97-90 win at Baylor on Saturday where senior guard Jayden Pierre put up 25 points. Jaime Dixon is now in his 10th season at TCU and is 1-2 against Houston and Kelvin Sampson in his career.

