No. 2 Houston Cougars vs No. 4 Arizona Wildcats Live Updates, Box Score

It could very well be the game of the year. The No. 2 Houston Cougars are back home as they face the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats in the first top-five home matchup in program history. Houston is 23-3 on the season and 11-2 in conference, while Arizona is 24-2 and 11-2 in the Big 12 as well.

This is a true heavyweight battle between two of the best teams in the country that are currently placed first and second in the Big 12. This matchup on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. likely will decide who wins the Big 12 regular season title. Normally, it is rare for college basketball game to be on ABC, but this one will be.

The stakes are so high in this one, and it feels like this could be a potential Final Four or national championship type game. In their long storied history, the Cougars have never hosted a top-five matchup on home court, but Fertitta Center finally gets that honor. Houston is 5-4 all-time in top-five battles.

This is one of the biggest tests of the season for Houston, and it has been placed firmly between the two toughest road games of the year. It has been an absolute gauntlet for the Cougars this time of year, coming off a tough 70-67 loss to Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum on Monday. Kansas awaits this Monday.

Against Iowa State, Houston was led by freshman phenom point guard Kingston Flemings with 22 points, five rebounds, and four assists while senior point guard Emanuel Sharp added 16 points Flemings is the leading scorer for the Cougars with 16.6 points and 5.3 assists per game. Sharp, now the all-time leading 3-pointer shooter in Houston history, is right behind him with 16.5 PPG. Freshman big man Chris Cenac Jr. is the leading rebounder with 7.6 RPG, among the top 10 in the Big 12.

Coogs vs Wildcats

Mar 15, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) goes to the basket against Arizona Wildcats forward Carter Bryant (9) during the first half for the Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship game at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Arizona started the season off with a 23-game winning streak, but lost two games in a row last week at Kansas and then against Texas Tech at home in overtime. The Wildcats bounced back this week with a home win over No. 23 BYU 75-68 on Wednesday.

Arizona was led by senior guard Anthony Dell’Orso off the bench with 22 points, thanks to four 3-pointers, and four rebounds. Overall this season, freshman guard Brayden Burries leads five Wildcats averaging double-digits with 15.5 PPG. Freshman forward Koa Peat is second in points, but will not play due to injury. Senior point guard Jayden Bradley is third with 13.3 PPG and a team high 4.7 APG.

Junior center Motiejus Krivas averages 10.8 PPG and is second with 8.7 rebounds. Head coach Tommy Lloyd is in his fifth season as a collegiate head coach at Arizona with a 136-35 record, but is 0-3 vs Houston and Kelvin Sampson.

The Wildcats are 6-1 on the road this season. Houston has an 18-game home winning streak and are 122-7 all-time in Fertitta Center. Houston leads the all-time series 8-6 and it has won the last three meetings. In the most recent matchup, the Cougars won the Big 12 tournament title over Arizona 72-64. Houston is 4-2 at home against Arizona, but have lost two out of the last three. This is the first time UH has played U of A at Fertitta.

Houston faces off against Arizona at home in the Fertitta Center. Be sure to check back here at tipoff for live updates as the game goes on.

Follow below for live updates as the game progresses.

Live Updates

1st Half 2nd Half FINAL Houston Arizona

Starting Lineup: G Kingston Flemings, G Milos Uzan, G Emanuel Sharp, F Joseph Tugler, F Chris Cenac Jr.