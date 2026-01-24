No. 6 Houston Cougars vs No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders Live Updates, Box Score

The toughest rivalry in the Big 12 continues this afternoon as the No. 6 Houston Cougars travel out to Lubbock and face the No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders in a national showcase game.

ESPN College GameDay is in town for what is expected to be another great game between these two physical Texas basketball programs. Tip-off was moved to 1 p.m. central with severe winter weather coming in. Houston enters this game at 17-1 and 5-0 in the Big 12 while Texas Tech is 15-4 and 5-1 in conference.

This is the second matchup between Houston and Texas Tech this season. The Cougars won the first game 69-65 in Houston on Jan. 6 in their Big 12 home opener. Freshman star point guard Kingston Flemings showed his clutch gene with 23 points, including the last three field goals for Houston when they were down late.

The last time these two teams faced each other in Lubbock, Houston also won 69-61 last February to win a share of the Big 12 title.

Coogs vs Red Raiders

Jan 6, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) and forward Joseph Tugler (11) defend against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson (4) during the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Houston owns a 33-28 series lead over Tech. UH has won six out of the last seven games. The only loss was in overtime 82-81 last season, the only Big 12 loss at home for Houston so far.

The Cougars enter with a 16 game road winning streak, which is a Big 12 and school record. They have also won 11 games in a row. Texas Tech has given Houston the toughest time in the conference so far.

Houston is coming off a 103-73 win over Arizona State on Sunday where Flemings put up 20 points while freshman big man Chris Cenac Jr. added a career high 18 points and five assists. Currently, senior guard Emanuel Sharp is the leading scorer with 15.9 points per game and close to three 3-pointers. Flemings is second on the team with 15.6 PPG along with 5.4 assists per game.

Texas Tech has won eight of their last nine games and are currently 10-0 at home. Most recently, Tech beat Baylor 92-73 where Jaylen Petty put up a team high 20 points. Junior forward JT Toppin is the leading scorer with almost 22 PPG and 11 RPG, while sophomore guard Christian Anderson averages 20.2 PPG.

Red Raiders head coach Grant McCasland is 1-4 against Houston and Kelvin Sampson in his career.

Live Updates

Starting Lineup: G Kingston Flemings, G Milos Uzan, G Emanuel Sharp, F Joseph Tugler, F Chris Cenac Jr.

1st Half 2nd Half Final Houston 49 Texas Tech 55

Under 16 Timeout: Houston 20, Texas Tech 19

Cenac Jr. hits a tough jumper, then Flemings hits a 3-pointer top of the key. Atwell hits a 3, but flemings calmly answers again. A flagrant one was called on tech. Tugler making plays defensively. High scoring early. Sharp hit another deep three. The offenses are just going back and forth.

Under 12 Timeout: Houston 26, Texas Tech 23

Tugler gets the rebound of his free throw miss and Flemings hits a big three again. Houston still in control.

Under 8 Timeout: Houston 34, Texas Tech 33

Petty hits a 3-pointer to tie the game at 32. Multiple Houston players were called for fouls, even another flagrant one on Houston. It started to get chippy.

Under 4 Timeout: Houston 41, Texas Tech 50

McCarty hits an open three. Petty made another top one from beyond the arc. Toppin hits a big and one and follows up with another layup. Houston is now down four points and the foul trouble to Tugler and Cenac Jr. is really hurting them. Tech goes on an 14-0 run, while Tech goes up 10 points. Petty is taking this game over.

HALFTIME: Houston 49, Texas Tech 55

The game was just about to get out of hand, but Flemings hits some shots to still keep within shooting distance. Both teams are shooting much higher than 50%. Not many teams score over 50 points against Houston's defense, but Tech is on fire. Flemings has 22 first half points while Toppin has 17 and Petty 14.