No. 7 Houston Cougars vs No. 14 Texas Tech Red Raiders Live Updates, Box Score

The No. 7 Houston Cougars have their Big 12 conference home opener tonight, and it has been heavily anticipated as a big-time game against the No. 14 Texas Tech Red Raiders.

This matchup has blossomed into a heavyweight rivalry in Big 12 basketball between two tough Texas programs. Houston is coming off a close 67-60 road win over Cincinnati on Saturday in their first conference game of the season, but the intensity will be turned up a lot more in this one.

Houston will get tested right off the bat in just the second conference game of the season against one of the top teams in the Big 12.

Coogs vs Red Raiders

Jan 3, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Houston Cougars guard Milos Uzan (7) dribbles against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The two games Houston played against Texas Tech last season were some of the best games in the Big 12 in 2025. The toughness, physicality, and meaning of every single possession was just more. "Toughest team wins" was the slogan that came out of these battles.

Although Houston leads the overall series 32-18 and 18-7 overall in home games, this is expected to be one of the Cougars’ most difficult games in Houston.

Texas Tech was famously just the seventh team to win at Fertitta Center in its history with their incredible 82-81 overtime victory last February. Tech has also won three out of the last four meetings in Houston. In the last matchup, UH went to Lubbock and won 69-61. The Red Raiders were missing Darrion Williams and Chance McMillian at the time, however.

Houston has won their last 10 conference home openers, but will have their hands full in this one. Head Coach Kelvin Sampson gave plenty of praise to the Red Raiders program, who are 11-3 coming in. There is a lot of mutual respect between him and Tech head coach Grant McCasland, who is 1-3 against Houston in his career.

Sophomore forward J.T. Toppin is the reigning Big 12 Player of the Year and was also named the Preseason Player of the Year. Toppin is averaging over 21 points per game along with 10 rebounds, while sophomore guard Christian Anderson is also averaging over 20 points and seven assists. Texas Tech is coming off a 102-80 win over Oklahoma State.

Junior forward Joseph Tugler will have a huge role trying to guard Toppin, as the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. The Cougars will also be relying on senior guard Emmanuel Sharp to bounce back after putting up only two points in the last game as the team’s leading scorer. Both McCasland and Toppin were ejected four minutes into the game in Houston last time around.

Houston faces off against Texas Tech in their first Big 12 home game of the season. Be sure to check back here at tipoff for live updates as the game goes on.

