The No. 7 Houston Cougars have officially begun Big 12 conference play and are looking to make it three straight regular season titles. Houston faces No. 14 Texas Tech in their Big 12 home opener, with this matchup being one of the most highly anticipated conference games of the year.

The Cougars face off against their big in-state rival at 8 p.m. on Tuesday in the Fertitta Center. The game will air on FS1. Houston comes back home with a 12-1 record after beating Cincinnati on the road in comeback fashion 67-60.

UH has won 15 straight road games and will look to continue that dominance at home as well, being the only school with win streaks of at least 12 games both at home and away. Texas Tech was the team that gave Houston its only Big 12 loss last season and its only defeat at home in more than two years. Tech was only the seventh team to win a game inside the Fertitta Center.

Houston lost to Alabama in December 2022, and their next loss was against Texas Tech in overtime last February. There is no doubt the Cougars will have to be at their best to take down the Red Raiders at home this time around. While ESPN gives Houston a whooping 81% chance to win, that does not seem too likely.

Houston vs Texas Tech Preview

Feb 24, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) holds the ball in front of Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson (4) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

These two Texas teams are arguably the toughest in the Big 12. It is truly a heavyweight battle when the Cougars and Red Raiders face each other, going back to last season. Houston last took on Tech on Feb. 24 and came out on top 69-61. It was a hard-fought win.

The Cougars lead the all-time series 32-18, which began back in 1960. While Houston owns an 18-7 lead against Texas Tech in home games, the last meeting at home definitely changes the outlook. UH has won its last 10 conference home openers, and this potential win could be the most impressive of them all.

Texas Tech enters the game with an 11-3 overall record and won their Big 12 opener at home against what was a 12-1 Oklahoma State team, 102-80. They are led by head coach Grant McCasland in his third season in Lubbock and 12th year coaching overall. Both he and Sampson have tremendous respect for each other and their programs.

The Red Raiders have their signature win of the season so far against No. 6 Duke at Madison Square Garden in New York. Texas Tech was down by more than 15 points, but came back all the way and won 82-81. Head coach Kelvin Sampson knows this Tech team will not be easy to put away.

“Grant and his staff do a great job in knowing exactly how they want to play, and they go get the players that can play exactly the way they see the game. I just love the way they put their team together,” Sampson said. “They’re hell to play against, they’re a problem because they’re never out of it.”

Tech is always in the game given their elite 3-point shooting. They are currently 25th in the country at just over 38% overall. McCasland has them play tough. Sampson also mentioned how many of their shooters are at a 40% clip.

“Ton of respect for Texas Tech. Whoever plays them is going to have their hands full,” Sampson said.

Players to Watch

Feb 24, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) dribbles the ball in front of Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson (4) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Red Raiders sophomore star forward J.T. Toppin is obviously their leading scorer with over 21 points and 10 rebounds per game. He also averages 1.5 blocks per game.

Toppin is the reigning Big 12 Player and Newcomer of the Year and is also the Preseason Player of the Year this season too. He was widely ejected four minutes into their last meeting along with his head coach in Houston, and Tech still somehow won.

Besides Toppin, the Cougars will be familiar with sophomore point guard Christian Anderson. He has been great for the Red Raiders averaging over 20 PPG, 7.5 assists per game, and almost two steals. Additionally, junior forward LeJuan Watts puts up 14.1 PPG.

Former players Chance McMillian and Darrion Williams were both injured in the last matchup, and assuming no further injuries, Houston will be set to face a full Texas Tech team for the first time.

For Houston, senior guard Emmanuel Sharp is a key player to watch as the leading scorer for Houston with close to 16 PPG. Sharp only scored two points in his last game, and a big bounce back is expected. Sharp shoots 44% from three and will have to make those shots on Tuesday night.

Freshman phenom guard Kingston Flemings will obviously play a big role as the most important offensive player for Houston, but freshman stretch big Chris Cenac Jr. will be important in the paint against Toppin and how he matches up. Defensive player of the year candidate Joseph Tugler will also be tasked against Toppin.