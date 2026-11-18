The rematch of the 2025 national championship is set to take place in the 2026 Players Era Eight Tournament in Las Vegas. This is a top-10 battle between No. 8 Houston and No. 1 Florida in November that could end up being one of the top matchups in college basketball this season.

Both teams enter with a 4-0 record and will meet in the Players Era semifinal for a chance to play in the championship on Thursday night.

Houston took care of Rutgers on Tuesday 85-73 while Florida handled Notre Dame 86-78. Both programs are built around their frontcourt this season, and the Gators could have the best group in the country up front. Senior forwards Alex Condon, Thomas Haugh and center Rueben Chinyelu can match up with anybody.

Those three players were critical parts of the national championship winning team in 2025. Houston only has one critical player from that season and the only returning starter in senior forward Joseph Tugler, who is one of the best defensive players in the country and is the leader of Houston now.

The Cougars added to their frontcourt through the transfer portal with fifth-year forward Delrecco Gillespie and junior forward Braden East. Houston's backcourt is revamped with senior point guard Dedan Thomas Jr., who is the Cougars' leading scorer with 18.5 points per game.

Houston and Florida have met three previous times, with the Gators winning the last matchup 65-63 in a heartbreaking national title game loss for the Cougars, who led for almost the entirety of the game and had a double-digit lead. Houston won the two other regular season matchups in the 1970's.

The depth of new frontcourt of Houston will get tested in a big way against Florida.

Follow along with Houston Cougars On SI after tipoff for live updates, highlights, stats and observations.

Houston vs Florida Live Updates and Box Score

Apr 7, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Houston Cougars forward Joseph Tugler (11) shoots the ball against Florida Gators center Rueben Chinyelu (9) during the first half of the national championship game of the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Under 16 Timeout: Houston 7, Florida 8

Observation: The Gators got out to a quick 8-2 start after a couple of 3-pointers, but Thomas scored back-to-back buckets in the paint. Junior guard Mercy Miller gets an and-one.

Under 12 Timeout: Houston 17, Florida 21

Observation: The Gators are lighting it up from downtown and has allowed them to build a small lead. Senior guard Chendall Weaver quickly answered with five points off the bench and Thomas hit a 3-pointer.