Photo of Houston basketball team during summer workouts turns viral
Houston’s basketball squad has earned a reputation of being considered arguably the toughest team in the nation.
Now, with the Cougars getting ready to head to San Antonio and play in this weekend’s Final Four, a photo circulating on social media displays some proof of the team’s toughness.
Tip time, TV network announced for Houston's NCAA Tournament Final Four game
The photo shows the Cougar basketball players posing in the weight room during one of their summer workouts. All of the players are shirtless and wearing red shorts with the UH logo on it. A few of the players even have heavy chains around their neck.
Houston coach Kelvin Sampson mentioned during Sunday’s postgame press conference following the Cougars’ Elite Eight win against Tennessee how the team’s summer workouts played a part in how they got to this point.
Sampson fielded a question as to how Houston - coming off an emotionally draining Sweet 16 game late Friday night - could turn right around nearly 36 hours later and jump on Tennessee from the get-go. Houston led from start to finish and built an early 17-4 lead en route to its decisive 69-50 win.
“Well, it wasn’t the last 36 hours. … (It has been this way) since June,” Sampson said. “We didn’t get good the last 36 hours.”
What Kelvin Sampson said on Houston clinching Final Four berth: 'It's their moment'
Sampson went on to mention the workouts the Cougars did, including one held at the university’s baseball field.
“We did 18 100-yard sprints for time, and if anybody doesn’t make it, we start over,” he said. “That’s part of our culture. You be on time and you’re held accountable for everything you do.”
And even once the season started, the Cougars continued to put in the hard work. Especially after getting out to a 4-3 start.
“We went back into the gym, cracked down on the things we need to do better and we fixed them,” junior guard Emanuel Sharp said. “We improved them ever since then and ending up where we are now is great.”
What Houston players said about upcoming Final Four trip: 'It's a great feeling'
After the 4-3 start, Houston (34-4) has gone 30-1 since, and the Cougars bring a 17-game winning streak with them into Saturday night’s national semifinal against Duke.