What Houston players said about upcoming Final Four trip: ‘It’s a great feeling’
Houston’s regular three starting guards all contributed to the Cougars’ Midwest Regional championship over their last two games.
Now, returning guards LJ Cryer and Emanuel Sharp, along with first-year point guard Milos Uzan, have helped continue Houston’s remarkable stretch of 30 wins in its last 31 ballgames following a 4-3 start. They have helped propel the Cougars to their second Final Four appearance in the last five seasons.
What Kelvin Sampson said on Houston clinching Final Four berth: 'It's their moment'
Sharp was named the Midwest Regional’s Most Outstanding Player after scoring 16 points and making four 3’s - three coming in a pivotal stretch in the latter moments of the second half to help Houston pull away for good in its 69-50 win against Tennessee on Sunday.
Cryer was the Cougars’ top scorer in Sunday’s win with 17 points - 10 in the opening half as Houston led from the outset. He was named to the All-Tournament team along with Uzan, coming off his 22-point performance in Friday’s Sweet 16 win against Purdue, including the game-winning shot with less than a second left.
Tip time, TV network announced for Houston's NCAA Tournament Final Four game
All three Cougar guards joined coach Kelvin Sampson in Sunday’s postgame press conference following the Midwest Regional title-game win. Here are some thoughts they had about the Cougars’ latest performance:
On the Cougars’ defensive play early
(Houston jumped out to a 17-4 lead and held Tennessee to just one field goal in its first 12 attempts.)
Emanuel Sharp: “That's what we do. We're a great defensive team and that's how we like to set the tone of the game, on the defensive end. I think when we come out with the right intensity, we're a hard team to beat and we did a great job of that (Sunday) and it helped us as we carried it on for the rest of the game.”
On if the Cougars’ overwhelming start sent a message to their next opponent, Duke
(The Cougars take on the Blue Devils on Saturday night in San Antonio, following the conclusion of the other semifinal game between Auburn and Florida.)
Milos Uzan: “I feel like we always want to throw the first punch. (Sharp), the way he guards, he was able to get a jump-ball early. I feel like that shook those guys up a little bit and it's super important to keep our foot on their neck. So we did a good job with that.”
On the return of Houston reserve guard Mylik Wilson
(Wilson returned to the court Sunday after suffering a hard fall during Friday’s win. He didn’t practice on Saturday and was a game-time decision going into Sunday. Wilson had the other 3 along with Sharp’s three treys in Houston’s decisive 12-4 run late that essentially ended the game.)
LJ Cryer: "Mylik is one of the most under-appreciated players on the team, one of the most underrated players in the country. We appreciate all the little things he did and I'm glad he had a moment like that to hit a big shot for us because he does all the small things people don't talk about; rebounds, loose balls, blocked shots. He's a big piece of our team and he stepped up big for us (Sunday).”
On what it means to reach the Final Four and achieve a school single-season record 34 wins
(Sunday’s win gave Houston a 34-4 record, the most wins in a single season in program history.)
Sharp: “It's a good feeling knowing what we've been through this season. We went through some struggles this season and a lot of people doubted us. We went back into the gym, cracked down on the things we need to do better and we fixed them. We improved them ever since then and ending up where we are now is great. With the players we have on this team, we have come a long way and it's a great feeling.”
Uzan: “Yeah, it's definitely a good feeling. This team, it's a brotherhood here. I love lacing up next to E (Sharp) and L (Cryer) every day. So, I mean, it's definitely big-time for sure.”
Cryer: “I mean, it's special because you're doing it with guys that you love and it's always good being on the right side of history, so, yeah (it’s special)."