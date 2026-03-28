Two Biggest Transfer Portal Needs for Houston Cougars

The Houston Cougars basketball season came to an upbrupt early end in the Sweet 16 against Illinois. It was a shocking loss in terms of how the game played out as the Cougars were blown out for the majority of the second half.

Houston was the No. 2 seed in the South Region and fell short in its home city. The Cougars had a bad shooting night at the worst possible time and the look ahead to what's next is already underway.

There will be a lot of change this offseason for Houston in terms of the starting rotation and players. Both senior guards in Emanuel Sharp and Milos Uzan will move on, while Kingston Flemings will be one of the top lottery picks in the NBA Draft. It's widely expected that Chris Cenac Jr. will also declare for the draft.

That makes it four open spots in the starting lineup for next season, assuming Joseph Tugler stays for his senior season. Houston signed the top center in the class of 2026 in Arafan Diane. He's likely to complete the frontcourt for the Cougars. The guard spots will be something to watch.

There are quite a few options for Houston to choose from. Mercy Miller will carry high expectations into his junior year. What will the future hold for former five-star guard Isiah Harwell? While Houston has been the gold standard at this point for retaining players, it's likely the Cougars will make some moves in the transfer portal.

Here are the two biggest portal needs for Houston.

Senior Experience

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) reacts in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Tugler will be the only senior on the roster at this point besides Cedric Lath, who is a third-string center. The typical senior leadership that Houston has in store year after year will not be available unless Houston uses the portal. That's just how it ended up.

Both Kordel Jefferson and Jacob McFarland are entering their redshirt junior years, but have not had any meaningful playing time. Miller will be a junior, and would be one of the most experienced players left. That tells you the Cougars need more veteran prescence.

Paulius Murauskas entered the transfer portal and would be an experienced 6-foot-8 senior forward with his past two seasons at Saint Mary's. That program played tough defense, and he could be a fit as someone who averages 18.4 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. KJ Lewis could also be an interesting player as an incoming senior who plays tough defense and rebounds well.

Lewis also has two years of previous experience with Arizona, and one in the Big 12. If the Cougars want another point guard, Jackson Shelstad of Oregon has three years of experience.

3-Point Shooting

Houston will lose its all-time leading 3-point shooter in Sharp who was elite from beyond the arc. He also had incredible range. Besides that, Uzan was also a good 3-point shooter. Flemings was also knocking it down at 38%. While Miller and Harwell were good 3-point shooters in high school, it needs to translate more at this level.

Jefferson is expected to be a good 3-point shooter while Chase McCarty is the best one on the team right now. Houston needs more consistency from beyond the arc. The Cougars were under a minute away from winning a title last season thanks to some good 3-point shooting.

An interesting player to target would be an incoming senior forward Adam Olsen from Alabama State who shoots the three ball at just under 40%. Senior guard Tyler Lundblade is the top 3-point shooting option in the portal. The Dallas, Texas native shot 41% from three and 93% from the free throw line for Belmont last year. He also has two years of Big 12 experience playing for TCU.